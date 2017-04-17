Hydro-Quebec Citizen Action! Want your money back?

Hydro-Quebec Citizen Action – Want to take part in getting your money back? ‘Let’s get our Money Back from Hydro- Québec’ from the coalition Peuple allumé, are holding an unprecedented citizen event in which a formal notice will be sent to the Prime Minister. The letter will give him ten days to respond to Quebecers as how and when the government will reimburse the $1.4 billion overpaid by Hydro-Québec’s customers since 2008.

Peuple Allumé has already attracted more than 30,000 people, and several hundred have confirmed their presence in order to witness the official sending of the formal notice.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Centre Saint-Pierre / 1212, rue Panet, Montreal

To find out more, sign the the notice and/or attend the event go to:

https://www.weroes.com/the-claims/economy/781-let-s-get-our-money-back-from-hydro-quebec

