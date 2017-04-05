Hydro Quebec overbilling us for years

Hydro Quebec overbilling –

Electric Breaking News

HYDRO QUEBEC HAS BEEN OVERBILLING US FOR YEARS!

Want a few extra hundred dollars in your pocket?

iHeart Radio’s Trudie Mason has reported that Hydro Quebec has admitted to overbilling clients for years. According to the report, Hydro has confirmed what has long suspected by opposition party CAQ that ‘it has been skimming its clients for years, billing more than it strictly needed to operate’.

Hydro is attempting to justify the charges, ‘saying the amounts overcharged were handed over to the provincial government and therefore went into paying for services to the population’.

The CAQ has launched an online petition to demand refunds overbilling by $1.4 billion since 2008 – which could amount to around $350 per Hydro customer.

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO SIGN THE PETITION: https://liberauxremboursez.com/