Ice Hotel in Quebec – who’s in?

The world-renowned Quebec Ice Hotel opened earlier in January, and we have to admit: it’s pretty cool. All puns aside, the annually sculpted hotel is a sight to see for anyone vacationing in snow Quebec City this winter season. A night in the Ice Hotel is an experience unlike any other, as it claims to be “the ultimate Nordic adventure.”

The rest of the world thinks Canadians live in igloos. Why not live up to our stereotype for a night or two? The Ice Hotel pairs unforgettable weekend stays with sweet maple syrup candies from the onsite Sugar Shack for the most Canadian experience possible. Unless you plan on venturing into the arctic circle with nothing but a hockey stick and box of Timbits. Plus, a stay at the Ice Hotel is a lot more elegant than an arctic Timbit trip.

While visitors can tour the Ice Hotel during the daylight, it’s an overnight stay that grants guests access to the real arctic adventure. The Nordic relaxation area includes spas and saunas—right in the ice! This area, however, is only accessible by overnight guests between the hours of 9pm and 9am. Remember to look up while relaxing in the Nordic spa. The stars in the clear sky above complete the chilling experience.

There are 44 rooms to choose from. Each suite has a unique intimate design similar to that of an igloo. Except this igloo is bigger, better, and the beds are comfier, even though built from ice. Guests are given Nordic sleeping bags to cuddle up in at night. For the most magical experience, opt for a fire and ice style room with a fireplace and private spa. Packages range from family friendly to honeymoon romance. Just don’t forget your camera!

For those who are more comfortable sleeping under a traditional roof at night can still experience the Ice Hotel by the light of the day. Guided or self-guided tours are available. Enjoy a frozen drink at the Ice Bar, play in the nearby Valcartier Winter Village, or sign up for dogsledding. A behind the scenes tour of the Ice Hotel promises the insider scoop at exactly how the frozen architecture holds up against the elements.

To juxtapose winter wonderland with a splash in paradise, a nearby waterpark is a popular option. The waterpark has a wave pool, an adventure river, and plenty of poolside chairs to lounge in. After a quick warm-up, don your winter gear again to tube down some winter slides, or skate next to the sunset.

A magical mixture of art and comfort, a stay at the Ice Hotel should be on every Canadian’s bucket list. For more information on the booking a suit .

By: Jillian Clark – mtltimes.ca