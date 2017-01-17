Igloofest 11th edition in full swing

Igloofest successfully kicked off its special 375th Montreal anniversary edition, already showcasing a sold out event last Friday. The reviews are unanimous: the new visual design is simply stunning, both at the main stage, where the DJ booth is transformed into a mesmerizing cocoon of light, and on the dance floor where revellers are now completely surrounded by our guest VJs astounding creations. The incomparably warm and festive Igloofest ambiance has taken over Jacques-Cartier pier and will be back this Thursday for three more crazy nights, scored by Montreal’s and the world’s best electronic music.

Music! Three amazing Igloofest line-ups take you around the world

Get ready to dance because Igloofest’s second weekend starts in full force this Thursday (January 19th) with the soulful, jackin’ rhythms of the legendary MK (US) and the heavy house bass of Will Clarke (GB) b2b ARDALAN (US). We won’t miss a beat this Friday night (January 20th) with classic and new school house anthems, delivered by another custom-made dream team made up of veterans Josh Wink (US) and Steve Bug (DE). That same night, Italian duo Mind Against set the tone with a powerful musical mix combining the roots of house and techno. Then, we end the weekend in style this Saturday night (January 21st) with the funky universe of French DJ Jennifer Cardini, followed by Chris Liebing (DE), esteemed founder of CLR Records, who’ll take the night to its peak, to the joy of all Berlin music lovers.

Program for Thursday January 19th with Will Clarke (GB) b2b ARDALAN (US) and MK (US)

Program for Friday January 20th with Mind Against (IT) and Josh Wink (US) b2b Steve Bug (DE)

Program for Saturday January 21st with Jennifer Cardini (FR) and Chris Liebing (DE)

Igloowag theme: glitter and glowsticks

The amazingly popular Iglooswag costume contest just won’t stop and this week we’re getting fabulous thanks to our “glitter & glowsticks” theme! Get out your most sparkly outfits and grab all of your shiniest bling, because the goal is to blind the contest judges with your swag. Don’t forget: there’s nothing too extravagant in a contest where the grand prize is a trip for two to Iceland. Click here for all prizes and contest details.

Arrive early to catch all the action

This enthusiastic start to the season is the perfect opportunity to remind you that the best way to ensure entry and rapid access to Igloofest is to arrive on site early with your ticket in hand. Every ticket option (single entry, group rates, regular and VIP) are available online at the Igloofest Box Office and at the Iglooboutique (where you can also grab your fancy Igloofest tuque). The music starts at 7:30 and if you want a break, you can always meet a friend around a bonfire or at Jacques-Cartier pavilion. And while you’re there, check out the outdoor terrace overlooking the second stage and dance floor.

The Nordik Village and Nordik Slide are open!

Igloofest’s free activities as part of Montreal’s 375th official anniversary celebrations program are now open for visitors! Revellers have already begun exploring the Nordik Village to see a slice of Nordic life as reimagined by seven Montreal design firms, each proposing an original interpretation of winter living. Meanwhile, adrenaline junkies have taken over the Nordik Slide, a radically redeveloped version of the original slide found in the same spot 100 years earlier for Montreal’s first winter carnivals. The Nordik Village is right by the Igloofest site entrance and is open to everyone at all times. To find out the Nordik Slide’s operating hours, click here.

And to find out all the details regarding Montreal’s 375th, click here: 375mtl.com

There you go! Get out your fanciest winter gear and come dance with us at Igloofest! See you on Thursday!