Igloofest 2017 last 3 regular nights Dave Clarke, Green Velvet, Louisahhh, Shiba San and Snails

Igloofest 2017 has only three nights left of regular programming, which means you’ve only got three more opportunities to come dance and revel in an incredibly unique, breathtaking setting. Next week, a large part of Igloofest 2017 current site will be transformed into an arena for the Nordik Games and other special activities as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations. And as for dancing, you know that we don’t turn down when it comes to grand finales! So lace up your boots and grab your hats, because the fun starts again on Thursday night! Here’s what’s going on for Igloofest 2017 4th weekend:

Thursday February 2nd

This night is for the bass lovers thanks to Kannibalen, who’ll take control of the Sapporo stage to present a night of local luminaries who know how to make the crowds move with intense low end! Heading up the night, Snails (QC) will push our gear to the limit thanks to his dubstep tinged EDM. He’ll be preceded by Apashe (CA)‘s new school techno and the shocking low-frequencies of Dabin (CA). At the Videotron stage, we’ll experience a whole other world of bass when Sinjin Hawke (CA) and Zora Jones (AT) go back to back all night long, delivering the finest of futuristic styles.

Friday February 3rd

A night where timeless anthems will combine with new sounds, as the legendary Green Velvet (US) arrives directly from Chicago to carry us away with his jackin’ rhythms at the Sapporo stage. And that’s not all! France’s Shiba San (FR) will already have lit up the place with an incredible selection that will explore house’s rich and varied textures, and Softcoresoft (QC) will have launched our dream ball with her patented underground tech-house. At the Videotron stage, J’vlyn d’Ark (QC) will deftly blend an inspiring mix of house and techno while Mimetic (CH) will take us to techno’s extremes.

Saturday February 4th

For Igloofest 2017 regular program grand finale, the Sapporo Stage will offer a packed night of incredible techno music, with the “Baron of techno” Dave Clarke (GB) who’ll deliver one of his mind-blowing tour de force exploring the entirety of the dance music universe. He’ll take command after Louisahhh (US), whose boundless energy conquered the hearts of the Piknic Électronik faithful last summer, and the fascinating grooves of Motions (QC). At the Videotron stage, local artist Seychelle (QC) will open the proceedings before the funky house styles of London’s Moxie (GB) (an incredible discovery!) bring things to a lovely close.

There are tickets available for our last 3 beautiful nights of the regular season, and you can always buy tickets at the site entrance the night of. If you’ve already made your choice, all of our options (single or group entry, regular and VIP) are available online at the Igloofest box office and at the Iglooboutique (where you can also grab your fancy Igloofest tuque).