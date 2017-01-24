Igloofest 3rd weekend in January includes Claptone, Laurent Garnier, Eats Everything and Catz ‘N Dogz

No two nights are the same at Igloofest and our upcoming 3rd weekend will once again deliver 3 supercharged programs with incredible names from Germany, France, The UK, The USA and even Poland! Here’s our overview of an incredible weekend of house, techno, hip-hop and beyond…

January 26th – Get ready for a night full of house, energy, and futuristic edge when Germany’s masked wonder Claptone fulfills your deepest and grooviest dreams during a special Sapporo stage set, where he’ll invite the public to match him, and bring their owns masks. To warm you up before this fantastic journey, we’ll all dance to the very soulful grooves of American Lauren Lane‘s take on house. Meanwhile at the Videotron stage, Saintwoods will take you on a hip hop journey.

Friday January 27th – Vive La France and long live techno! Get carried away during an incredible extended set by the legendary Laurent Garnier, a grandmaster of techno whose revolutionary innovations in the genre go back decades, the perfect soundtrack for three hours of joy at the Sapporo stage! His comrade Oniris will touch down from Saint-Tropez to open the ball with an avant-garde take on the same genre, while the Videotron stage will be in instrumental hip-hop mode all night long when Moto Made takes control.

Saturday January 28th – For this night dedicated to house’s future, the UK’s Eats Everything arrives from Bristol with an explosive selection of heavy bass. And make sure you arrive early because before this Sapporo stage peak, two duos will get things red hot. First, Toronto’s City Kid Soul will deliver their funky touch, followed by Poland’s finest, Catz ‘n Dogz, whose party-rocking reputation precedes them! At the Videotron stage, our friends at the Astropolis festival have concocted a special program featuring the enthusiastic French faces of Sonic Crew, who’ll control the party all night long with their unique techno flair.

Iglooswag Theme: Cosmos

For the creative souls among us who’re hyped up to participate in the famous Iglooswag contest, this week it’s time to aim for the stars. Think planets, rockets, astronauts, and aliens or think of your favourite sci-fi heroes and go nuts. There’s nothing too extravagant for the Iglooswag contest, especially since the grand prize is a trip for two to Iceland. For all prizes and contest details, click here.

Arrive early so as not to miss out

With our 3rd amazing weekend upon us, here’s a reminder that the best way to insure your spot and rapid access to the party is to arrive on site early with your ticket in hand. All of our options (single or group entry, regular and VIP) are available online at the Igloofest box office and at the Iglooboutique (where you can also grab your fancy Igloofest tuque). The music starts at 7:30 and if you want a break, you can always meet a friend around a bonfire or at Jacques-Cartier pavilion. And while you’re there, check out the outdoor terrace overlooking the second stage and dance floor.