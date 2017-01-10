Igloofest launches its special Montreal 375th anniversary edition Thursday night

This Thursday night, Igloofest will celebrate a very special double launch: the first of its 11th edition’s 12 nights of music, which will gather the best of global electronic music, AND the official launch of its FREE Nordik activity program, open to all. This special edition of Igloofest is part of the official program of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations as part of the Hivernales. From January 12th to February 19th 2017, one and all are invited to dance, explore, slide, play and even test themselves through fun-filled challenges, as this special 375th anniversary edition of Igloofest will have the public falling in love with Montreal winters!

The 11th edition opens with an explosive triple bill!

Hold on to your hats! Igloofest starts Thursday night and for our first weekend, we welcome three incredible headline artists determined to rock Jacques-Cartier pier. The crescendo of opening night on Thursday January 12th will come courtesy of Apparat (DE), an electro and techno innovator and explorer who has played to full houses every time in Montreal, solo and as part of duo Moderat. Friday night, we’ll welcome the one and only Carl Cox (GB) who’ll deliver 30+ years of dance music experience across an exclusive 3 hour set. Then, our opening weekend fever will peak on Saturday January 14th in the skilled hands of Joris Voorn (NL), a leading light of melodic, cosmic and soulful techno. Festival-goers eagerly awaiting the stars of Igloofest will also be happy to learn that they’ll have even more room to let loose at the Sapporo and Videotron stage dance floors, and that they’ll have plenty to look, at with reimagined set decorations that are more immersive than ever! Gather the troops, get out your most colourful snowsuits and come dance under the stars at Montreal’s hottest winter nights, starting this Thursday at Igloofest!

Program for opening night, January 12th featuring Apparat (DE)

Program for Friday January 13th featuring Carl Cox (GB)

Program for Saturday January 14th featuring Joris Voorn (NL)

Special 375th anniversary edition: even more Nordic activities

The entrance of the Igloofest site will also be partying on Thursday night. For Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebration Hivernales, Igloofest goes big and will spread all the way to Place Jacques-Cartier to offer even more opportunities to celebrate our fine, Nordic character. You can discover the Nordik Village conceived by seven Montreal design firms, each presenting an original vision of winter living. We’ll see Nordic life as imagined by the creators of Daily tous les jours, La camaraderie, Design par Judith Portier, Kanva, Le Clan content, L. McComber and Le Comité avec la collaboration de la Coopérative en design de l’UQAM. At Place Jacques-Cartier, the public will be able to tackle our Nordik Slide, a radically updated version of the slide situated in the same space 100 years earlier during Montreal’s first winter carnivals. Saturdays 11th and 18th of February, kids and kids at heart can participate in the Nordik Games, two days of free, fun-filled competition, which will culminate with a happy-hour outdoor film screening (complete with audience participation), and an Off-Igloofest night of music. From January 12th to February 19th, all of these activities added to the regular Igloofest program are free and open to one and all.