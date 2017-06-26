International Fireworks competition starts this weekend

International Fireworks competition – The opening firework display is a hymn to Montreal and is Saturday, July 1, 2017, come and see the 33rd edition’s opening! The soundtrack that features music from various styles – cabaret, rock, folk, reggae and even slam, and various eras, from Jacques Normand to Laurence Nerbonne, from Beau Dommage and Charlebois to Gino Vannelli, is an invitation in the heart of the city’s glittering nightlife, from the 40s to today. The soundtrack is a creation of Paul Csukassy, Technical Director of the Montreal competition, and features favourites as voted by Rythme FM’s listeners. It’s a 31st participation for the Italian family business Panzera S.A.S. that returns this time in collaboration with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, an American firm which participated six times in the competition. Moreover, Panzera participated in the first competition in 1985, and won the Silver jupiter for their pyromusical display.

Fireworks out of competition. The fireworks start at 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Saturday, July 1, 2017, come and see the 33rd edition’s opening!

Theme : Celebrate Montreal

Firm : Panzera-Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks

To purchase tickets please click this link: BUY TICKETS