Is Halloween make-up safe?

Halloween make-up safe – Calling all goblins, ghosts and ghouls. Halloween beckons the supernatural. This is a fantasy time of characters, costumes, and accessories. A time of transformation. Over and above all the commercialism, it is truly a time of FUN. ‘All Hallows Eve’ originated in Ireland, at the end of summer harvest and the beginning of the cold winter. A time when the dead travelled back to the living. Is the makeup you are applying this Halloween make-up safe? Hmmmm. Maybe not so much. But sometimes we throw caution to the wind and just go for it. Have fun. Celebrate. But once the parry is over, it is time to clean up.

These fantastical achievements often involve primers, powders, foundation, creams and congealers, rouge, blush, lipsticks, and colours galore.This is where Earth to Body’s interest lies.

Some suggestions. First, always use a good soap and warm water. Our best selling soaps for the face are emu neem soap (for vegans our argan tamanu). Our charcoal clay soap will provide a great detox, but all of our soaps work well, as they are healthy for the skin. If the chemicals in your makeup did bother you, at least clean chemically free.

After the initial soap cleansing it is always wise to do a deeper cleanse. Our clay neem mask is the best but there are other DIY that rock. Children may only require the soap and not wish do a deeper cleanse, but the following are all gentle concoctions that are safe for all. And most probably can be found in your kitchen.

-Break an egg: Did you know eggs were rich in sulpher? An egg yolk mask is the perfect cleaning solution, especially when there is acne or other skin irritations. (Often caused by excessive make-up masks common to party goers). Simply whip up the yoke, apply to a clean face. Avoid the eye area. Wash off with warm water. And save the white.*

-Slice a cucumber: Works wonders on redness and inflammation and tightens the pores. Cucumber offers vitamin C to the skin and the amino acid proline. An easy method is to pulse a whole cumber (blender, smoothie maker, processor). Apply to the face and leave on for up to 10 minutes. Wash off with warm water. This is an especially hydrating mask after a day in the sun or a raucous Halloween party, as it cools and soothes the skin. *Mix egg white with about 2 inches of your cucumber.

An addition of a couple of drops of frankincense (not Frankenstein) essential oil helps promote cellular regeneration. Beautiful new skin results.

-Honour your HONEY. Raw, sensual honey, the ideal facemask to rejuvenate the skin. Just apply the raw honey to the skin and help to clear the dead cells and add moisture. If you like you can add a whole egg (organic please or free range is best). Apply to the face and after it tightens, rinse off.

Enjoy your Halloween. Of course, you can enjoy these cleanses any time, so please add your fav to your routine. Your skin will shine. We stand behind our products.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Check out our BIOS. Write to us a: info@natural.ca