The Jacksons Montreal special 50th anniversary concert – The Jacksons, one of the most famous families in the history of American popular music, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in the music business with a special intimate concert, which will take place on June 11, 8 p.m., at the L’Olympia on St. Catherine Street East.

Natives of Gary, Indiana, the Jacksons – Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, Jackie, Randy, and of course, the late Michael — broke into the music scene on the legendary Motown label as the Jackson 5. Since then, they have racked up an impressive array of hit songs like “ABC”, “I Want You Back”, “Dancing Machine”, and “Enjoy Yourself”, and had the distinction back in 1970 of being the first recording act whom had their first four singles reach the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Throughout their 50 years, the Jacksons have had five of their albums hit the #1 position, had 17 top 10 albums, 17 singles that reached the top 40, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll and Vocal Group halls of fame during the late 1990s.

The Jacksons return to Montreal to perform during Grand Prix Weekend, nearly a year after their free outdoor concert during the Just For Laughs festival, where they performed their array of hit songs and their trademark choreography, in front of an audience of over 55,000 spectators.

Tickets for the Jackson’s intimate 50th anniversary concert cost $86.23 each, with a limited amount of VIP ticket packages available (which include a meet and greet session with the group, as well as access to the sound check). For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.admission.com , or www.olympiamontreal.com .