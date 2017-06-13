Jacques Cartier Bridge being lit up again – Do you feel it’s a waste of money?

Jacques Cartier Bridge lights – Mayor Coderre announced there will be another official lighting of the Jacques Cartier Bridge on June 25th. He was not at all pleased by the way the inaugural ceremony went on May 17th when several thousand off-duty police officers held a protest and disrupted the event, drowning out the accompanying soundtrack by the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra and other musical performances.

According to Coderre, it ruined the celebration for the close to 400,000 people who attended and the 1.8 million television viewers who watched it live. Apologizing to Montrealers for the fiasco, he promised to repeat the performance at a later date – and it seems he is sticking to his word.

Montreal police officers have been without a contract since December 31st 2014 and were protesting the lagging negotiations to renew their collective agreement.

In a written statement released to the media Coderre said, “So that as many people as possible can experience the full, shining potential of this work, I am delighted that this grandiose spectacle will be presented for a second time, on June 25 at 10:30pm… our city will have pride of place once again!”

But is it really necessary and at what cost? Some people feel another re-lighting of the bridge is needless and it really did not ruin their enjoyment. City hall analyst Karim Boulos told Global News that Coderre ‘feels that the repeat show may have less to do with Montrealers’ enjoyment, and more to do with Mayor Coderre himself.’

The Society for the Celebration of Montreal’s 375th Anniversary said they will cover the cost of a repeat lighting up of the bridge – but did not say what the amount for the second show will be.

Did you attend or watch the first event on television? Was your experience ruined by the police protest and think a repeat performance is necessary? Or is it a waste of money?