Jane Krakowski making JFL Gala debut

Jane Krakowski – Tony-award winning actress, singer, and comedic scene-stealer of NBC’s 30 Rock and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Jane Krakowski will be center stage performing at her first ever Just For Laughs Festival, hosting a Videotron Gala presented by Air Canada. A recent Critics Choice Award Winner, cementing her place as an essential part of Tiny Fey and Robert Carlock’s winning TV equation, Jane Krakowski is hosting The Jane Krakowski Gala on Friday, July 28th at 7:00 pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che come together to co-host their first Just For Laughs Videotron Gala presented by Air Canada. Bringing their envy-worthy friendship and equally envious deadpan from Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, the duo is hosting The Colin Jost & Michael Che Gala on Wednesday, July 26th, 9:45 pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.

Bronx’s famous duo from VICELAND’s Desus & Mero, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, are bringing their supremely popular podcast, Bodega Boys to Just For Laughs. The two friends wax poetic on anything from churros to Black Twitter’s reaction to Trump’s latest tweet. The Bodega Boys Live! Ft. Desus Nice & The Kid Mero will take place on Saturday, June 29th at 7:00 pm at Maison Theatre as part of the Jack Astor’s Show Series.

Host of The Nasty Show Ari Shaffir is bringing his unique brand of storytelling to the JFL stage for one night only, hosting the Ari Shaffir’s Renamed Storytelling Show at Mainline Theatre on Tuesday, July 25th at 11:59 pm.

Variety’s 10 Comics To Watch Showcase, hosted by comedic duo Desus & Mero, will feature appearances by Rhea Butcher, Liza Treyger, Vir Das, Esther Povitsky, Jesus Trejo, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. Variety’s 10

Comics to Watch Showcase is on Friday, July 28th at 9:30 pm at Ludger-Duvernay at Monument-National.

Comedian Paul Provenza assembles better than the Justice League, except he does it with comedians for his talk show’s renowned roundtable panels. Guests discuss their triumphs and failures as comics, delving right into the most provocative topics surrounding the wild life of a comedian and the industry they’ve chosen to call home. The Green Room with Paul Provenza will take place on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30 pm at Maison Theatre as part of the Jack Astor’s Show Series.

After three sold out performances, comedian Vir Das adds a fourth show at Katacombes on Monday, July 24th at 10:00 pm.

The Masters, a show featuring seasoned pros and stand-up legends doing what they do best. These comedians are at the top of their games; you won’t see more solid stand-up than this! Comic Todd Barry added as host of The Masters from Thursday, July 27th to Saturday, July 29th at 10:00pm at Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place des Arts.

Don’t miss the (mont)realest comedy show out there! The Mo’ Show. Come see the best of the local scene alongside the biggest names from across the globe. Hosted by Steve Patrick Adams, featuring performances by Paul Baluyot, Emma Wilkie, Jacob Greco, D.J. Mausner, Mike Carrozza, Rodney Ramsey and more for the The Montreal Show taking place at MainLine Theatre on Thursday, July 20th at 9:00 pm.

