Jaye Portigal Hangs Artwork in NDG Restaurant Prime BBQ

Jaye Portigal – There is some refreshingly colourful artwork hanging at Prime BBQ Restaurant in NDG. If you like some of the tableaux, you can not only buy one of them, you can have a painting made to order. The artist, Jaye Portigal is looking for commissions to do paintings; she specializes in scenes with animals, family portraits, landscape, and in still life.

“I’ve painted since I was 22; now I am taking the plunge and going full-time,” says Portigal who studied Cinema/Animation at Concordia University. This followed after a recent marriage breakdown..

“I used to be a prosperous business manager, but recently had to move back to my mother’s place. Mom is great, but I don’t want to overstay my welcome there and would like to be paying my own rent sometime soon.”

Portigal’s plan is to pay the rent through painting. Much of her portfolio is of animals, especially dogs, and she relates owning a “rescue” dog saved from a shelter. Portigal showed me a realistic-looking painting of two dogs together in a garden.

“I composed this pose from 14 photographs, some showing one dog in the right pose, another showing another dog with the right background, etc. None of the photos showed both dogs together” Portigal credits her background in animation with helping her move figures around into the ideal position for an image.

Another of her paintings is a family portrait of a father with his three adult children “This portrait was a surprise for the kids; I had to raid their Facebook photos to get an idea of what they looked like. There was a photo to base the painting on, but the two girls did not have makeup and one of them had wet hair. So I effectively ‘tidied’ the girls up for the painting. When the three kids saw it, there was only one criticism from one of them and I retouched that.”

The “whimsical” aspect of paintings means that departed friends or members of the family can be included in a portrait against a background of the client’s choosing. Portigal mentions recently painting someone who uses a neck rest, but portraying him without it. “If customers want something exactly like a photo, I recommend that they use a camera.”

She also works on picture boards where customers can visualize a future that they want and have Portigal paint it. “I have a customer who loves the beach and imagined herself living in a house beside the sea with a lighthouse and sailboat in the background. After I painted her that image, she bought a waterfront house in Panama and moved into her vision.”

.“I do a lot of out-of-town work, but offer some advantages for local clients. For instance, I can do house calls in the Montreal area to meet customers at their homes,” says Portigal. “But all painting is done at my studio.”

Portigal’s paintings typically range in size from 12” by 16” to 30” by 48”; she can sometimes deliver a painting within a month or 6 weeks. Her prices start at $550 for a small painting.

Jaye Portigal’s artwork

see it at Prime BBQ Restaurant

6450 Somerled Ave (corner Cavendish)

514.482.2227

or at:

www.facebook.com/jayeportigalart