Jazz Ballet Performance in honour of Leonard Cohen

Jazz Ballet – This year the jazz ballet troupe of Montreal have created a vibrant danse in honour of the local musician and poet Leonard Cohen. This entire show inspires itself from Cohen’s art and talent in order to create a magical jazz ballet. The BJM of Montreal is a renowned ballet company with people such as Crystal Pite, Wei Wang, Cayetano Soto and Aszure Barton who have taken their first ballet steps with them.

Dance Me mostly inspires itself from Leonard Cohen’s music. In 5 seasons, the performance offers a diffracted portrait of the creator of Hallelujah. A spectacular dance performance accompanied with videos will give life to the show. The choreographers, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Andonis Foniadakis and Ihsan Rustem, have created a performance which will bring Leonard Cohen’s music back to life on a stage punctuated by dance moves.

Upcoming performances for Dance Me by BJM, will be from December 5th until December 9th at 8 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to meet the dancers and the artist after their show on December 6th and 8th. All there performances in December will be held at the Maisonneuve Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here and prices start at 39$.