Joey Services – B.B.Q. specialist

Joey Services – As the barbeque (BBQ) season is in full swing, Times readers can find a wealth of information about BBQs at Joey Services in Pierrefonds. The store has specialized in selling BBQs, spare parts, accessories, charcoal, and propane tank refilling since 1974. The company also offers BBQ repairs.

“Often times a BBQ burner will seem to be defective when all that is required is to clean out a spider web inside the venturi tubes. We can do that with a special $7 brush,” store owner, Eric Feigin explains, demonstrating various models of spider brushes. “These brushes are specially-designed to get out spider webs, something that compressed air cannot do.” Spider webs not only prevent a BBQ from working efficiently, they can actually be dangerous, causing gas flow obstructions, which could result in fires in and around the venture tubes. This type of fire is known as “flash-back.” Such fires can cause serious damage to the BBQ unit and create unsafe operating conditions for the user.

When spiders are not to blame, Joey Services has a vast selection of replacement parts. “Sometimes we’ve had a customer park in the lot and start walking toward the door while holding a BBQ burner,” Feigin notes. “Even before the customer walks into the store, my sales staff looking out the window can recognize what brand and model of burner it is; they will have a replacement unit sitting on the counter for the customer. That’s how well we know our stuff!” Joey Services’ 700 sq. foot showroom is stocked with new BBQs that are well-built and unlikely to need many replacement parts. Brands carried include Broil King, Napoleon, and Weber. While Joey Services sells one model as low as $299, units start at $469 ranging up to $2500. Premium units such as the Prestige V Napoleon sell for up to $6,000.

“Sure, you can find BBQs for only about $200 at some big box stores,” claims Feigin. “But such a unit might not last more than two seasons. After that, it can be difficult to find replacement parts. With imported BBQs flooding the market, people are buying looks at a cheap price. But at Joey Services, you buy performance, parts availability, product longevity, and warranty backup.

“And you can get your BBQ propane tank filled at Joey’s,” Feigin adds. “A replacement exchange tank will cost as high as $34, but to refill your tank here costs much less. And you will not have to wait long for it to be done.” Feigin has a staff of up to six employees working for him during the season.

“I figure that if you ask West Islanders where to go to get BBQs, BBQ parts and propane, three out of five will mention Joey Services,” asserts Feigin. “Even the big box stores often refer customers here. I don’t consider anybody really to be competition for Joey Services.”

“It’s amazing what you can cook on a BBQ,” maintains Feigin who points out the many different culinary styles that can be accommodated in backyards. “You can use a BBQ to bake pizza, you can cedar plank fish, you can shish kebab right on the spit, you can fry bacon and eggs on a griddle. You can even bake a cake in a BBQ…”

Napoleon BBQs now come with a charcoal tray accessory. This gives the option of using either propane or charcoal to cook with. Light the charcoal with the propane and voila, you are cooking with the flavour of charcoal.

Joey Services also carries an impressive array of accessories, including ‘pig tail’ steak flippers which do not damage the meat, cedar planks for cooking fish and other items such as beer can chicken holders. You can also buy halogen lights that fit onto the handle of the BBQ so you can clearly see what you’re cooking at night. There are also many marinades and sauces for sale. “Some of the sauces are way too spicy for me,” laughs Feigin. “But there is a demand for these things and it can be difficult to find them in supermarkets.”

“Tanks a lot and Have a Grate Day”

Joey Services BBQ and Propane Center

Monday to Saturday 9am — 6pm. Sunday 10am — 5pm

12320 Gouin Blvd W (1 km west of Sources) Pierrefonds

(514) 684-3211

www.joeyservices.ca