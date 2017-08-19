Jumping off the “Big O”

Jumping off “Big O” – JACKALOPE Festival is the largest action sports event in Canada. The 6th edition is slated to take place on August 18 to 20, 2017 at the Sun Life Financial Esplanade at Montreal’s Olympic Park. It’s the event of the year for adrenaline junkies who come to enjoy a variety of events and activities, including initiations, demonstrations and international-calibre competitions. Our objective is to inspire people to be active and discover or rediscover the seven action sports that are featured at the event.

MISSION

The mission of JACKALOPE is to inspire individuals to participate in sports and stay active as well as to promote action sports and contribute to their ongoing development. This sports event/show, which is a joint initiative by the Association des sports d’action and Tribu Expérientiel, is an attractive platform for key players in the cycling industry and positions Montreal.

BEHIND THE NAME

A JACKALOPE is an imaginary animal that has the physical attributes of both a jackrabbit and an antelope. Mythical, funny and symbolic of an ability to poke fun at oneself, the JACKALOPE also inspires creativity, strength and performance. True to its namesake, the JACKALOPE Event is an international showcase of raw talent, outdoor fun and stimulating exchanges at a unique event.