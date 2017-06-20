Just for Kids Foundation Golf Tournament & Cycling Tour raised some serious cash

Just for Kids Foundation – On Wednesday June 7th, 2017, Just for Kids Foundation hosted its annual Golf Tournament and Cycling Tour at Le Royal Montreal in Ile Bizard. A sold out crowd of 150 golfers and 33 cyclists spent a beautiful day enjoying outdoor sports and delicious food, all for an important cause. The evening culminated with a cocktail, lavish dinner and live auction. In total, the event raised over $230,000 forJust for Kids Foundation’s 2017 campaign A Breath for Life to purchase high-priority medical equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Respiratory Medicine department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Chantal Desjardins, Jesse Lubin, Rochelle Lerner Silverman, Matt Rodier

Derek Silverman, Ramy Sedra – Cycling Tour co-chairs

Group shot of cyclists

Matt Rodier, Jesse Lubin – Golf Tournament Event co-chairs

Feature image: Freeway Frank, Jesse Lubin, Chantal Desjardins, Erik Langburt

To see the article in the Montreal Times 22.75 June 14, 2017 edition please click on the above image

