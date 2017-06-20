Just for Kids Foundation Golf Tournament & Cycling Tour raised some serious cash

Just for Kids Foundation – On Wednesday June 7th, 2017, Just for Kids Foundation hosted its annual Golf Tournament and Cycling Tour at Le Royal Montreal in Ile Bizard. A sold out crowd of 150 golfers and 33 cyclists spent a beautiful day enjoying outdoor sports and delicious food, all for an important cause. The evening culminated with a cocktail, lavish dinner and live auction. In total, the event raised over $230,000 forJust for Kids Foundation’s 2017 campaign A Breath for Life to purchase high-priority medical equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Respiratory Medicine department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Feature image: Freeway Frank, Jesse Lubin, Chantal Desjardins, Erik Langburt