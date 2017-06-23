Just For Laughs adds more

Just For Laughs – CBS’s Superior Donuts Cast and Executive Producers Panel brings star/executive producer Jermaine Fowler, stars Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, and Maz Jobrani who will be joined by executive producers Bob Daily, Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan.

Mark Forward’s “Oh, Comedy!” A Canadian Perspective

Jeff Ross Presents Stand-Up On the Spot with Jeremiah Watkins

Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank, Yamaneika Saunders’ Rantin & Ravin, Marina Franklins’ Friends Like Us have been added to the Podcast series.

Sirius XM Top Comic Showcase, Boast Rattle and The Masters series added to OFF-JFL.

Plus OFF-JFL grows with hours from Ali Siddiq, Maz Jobrani, Aunty Donna, Randy Writes a Novel, Jessica Kirson, Dov Davidoff, Mo Amer, Brent Morin, and Orny Adams.

CBS’s SUPERIOR DONUTS is a comedy about the owner of a small donut shop that’s located in a quickly gentrifying Chicago neighborhood and the enterprising employee who’s determined to bring his shop into the 21st century. JFL brings star/executive producer Jermaine Fowler, stars Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, and Maz Jobrani who will be joined by executive producers Bob Daily, Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan for the CBS presents Superior Donuts Cast and Executive Producers panel on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 3:15pm in the Grand Salon Opera, Level 4, Hyatt Regency Montreal

Every one knows the Canadian comedy industry could never be made fun of, attacked or ridiculed in any way. Not this strong and powerful Maple Tree of success. Yet, one man, Mark Forward, (who of course you’ve all heard of, because he’s spent 17 years in Canadian Comedy, which works tirelessly promoting its own talent like no other industry in the world) will take you on a journey of all the ups and downs of the past year. He’ll shine a light on our billions of success stories, and help to explain 1 or 2 tiny failures. Canadian comedy has a rich history of supplying America with endless talent, but what are the stories of the ones that stayed behind. For Industry pass holders only, Mark Forward’s “Oh Comedy!” A Canadian Perspective” takes place Thursday, July 27 at 12:00pm, the Inspiration Room, Level 6 at Hyatt Regency Montreal.

Just For Laughs’ Podcast Series salutes the inclusion of more live shows to the Ovation Room, Level 5 at the Hyatt Regency Montreal, including Ari Shaffir’s “Skeptic Tank” on Saturday, July 29 at 3:00pm, Yamaneika Saunders’ “Rantin & Ravin” on Friday, July 28 at 12:00pm, and Marina Franklins’ “Friends Like Us” on Thursday, July 27 at 12:00pm.

Previously announced Jeff Ross ups the ante adding another show to the JFL line up: Jeff Ross Presents Stand- Up On the Spot with Jeremiah Watkins & Special Guests. This Improv/Stand-Up hybrid show offers the audience a chance to pick the topics, while Jeff picks special guests from the festival to take part. Check out the two shows taking place Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00pm at Katacombes.

Ali Siddiq joins OFF-JFL for a run of 8 shows starting Thursday, July 20 until Friday, July 28 at Théâtre Sainte Catherine and Montreal Improv Theatre.

Sirius XM Top Comic Showcase scours the country every year for the best in Canadian comedy with SiriusXM’s Top Comic and they’re bringing some of the biggest names from past competitions to this year’s JFL. Join host Ben Miner from SiriusXM’s Canada Laughs, the only 24/7 Canadian comedy channel broadcast across North America on Thursday, July 27 at 10:30pm at MainLine Theatre.

Boast Rattle, hosted by Kyle Ayers, is a showdown of sweetness in which comedians compete to see who can best complement the other. Playing off the idea of Roast Battle, Boast Rattle not only welcomes crowd interaction but also invites a crowd member to be the target of some on-the-spot boasting. With the help of the audience, a panel of judges will critique and decide the winner following two rounds during which two comedians go head to head, delivering alternating blows. Sandwiched between the rounds is a special performance by one of the celebrity judges. Boast Rattle takes place on Wednesday, July 26 at 11:59pm at MainLine Theatre.

Brent Morin returns to the fest with his solo show Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm at Montreal Improv.

OFF-JFL boosts its lineup, welcoming a slew of new shows. The Masters series will run July 27 through July 29 at 10:00pm at Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place Des Arts, Aunty Donna from July 24 to July 26 at 10:30pm at

MainLine Theatre, Randy Writes a Novel on Wednesday, July 26 and Friday, July 28 at 10:30pm at Montreal Improv, Jessica Kirson on Wednesday July 26 at 10:00pm at Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place Des Arts, Mo Amer on Saturday, July 29 at 11:59pm at MainLine Theatre, Orny Adams on Saturday, July 29 at 8:30pm at La Chapelle, and Maz Jobrani on Monday, July 24 at 10:00pm at Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place Des Arts.

Newsworthy additions including gala hosts, solo performances, and special events will be announced shortly.

Just For Laughs is presented by Videotron, in association with Loto-Québec

Videotron presents OFF-JFL & Zoofest in collaboration with Pabst

Tickets on sale at 10:00am! hahaha.com