JFL film series unveils six special presentations

JFL – The Just For Laughs Festival, presented by Videotron in association with Loto-Québec is thrilled to reveal this year’s impressive lineup of films scheduled to premiere this summer.

Over the last two decades, The Just For Laughs Film Series has presented comedy junkies and film-lovers with a selection of international, independent and Hollywood comedies, welcoming a noteworthy list of talent to Montreal, including Seth Rogen, Rowan Atkinson, Rose Byrne, Jason Reitman, Paul Feig, Kristen Wiig, and more.

This summer’s Film Series delivers entertainment for everyone, ranging from fascinating shorts and documentaries to high-profile feature films presented by stars and creative talents, solidifying the series as a festival highlight.

Entract Films and Elevation Pictures’ The Big Sick

With high praises following its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and named “Festival Favourite” by audience members at South by Southwest, Just For Laughs is proud to present the Montreal premiere of The Big Sick, produced by comedy mastermind Judd Apatow.

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his stand-up sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents.

The Big Sick is directed by Michael Showalter (Hello My Name Is Doris) and produced by Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, Bridesmaids), starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. The Big Sick will hold its Montreal premiere on Wednesday, July 5th 2017, 7:00pm at La Cinémathèque québécoise. Distributed by Entract Films in collaboration with Elevation Pictures, the film will open in select theatres on July 7th and will expand on July 14th, 2017.

LOL Network Presents: Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts

Just for Laughs and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network are joining forces in search of the funniest short films from the US and Canada with LOL Presents: Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts, a new initiative between the world’s biggest comedy star and the world’s biggest comedy festival.

From submissions received, twenty films that speak to a diverse, multicultural audience will be selected to stream on the LOL website when it launches this summer, where fans will have the chance to vote on their favourites.

The top five films selected and more will be screened at a premiere screening where Kevin Hart will present a development deal to one lucky winner followed by a post-show Q&A. LOL Presents: Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts will take place on Thursday, July 27th 2017, 7:00pm at Cinema Imperial.

A Cinematic Partnership

The Just For Laughs Festival proudly announces their new partnership with Phi Centre for the Film Series’ 20th anniversary. Dedicated to art in all its forms, Phi is a multidisciplinary arts and culture organization that cultivates all aspects of creation, development, production and dissemination. Phi is at the intersection of art, film, music, design and technology. Through eclectic programming and a strong emphasis on content creation, Phi fosters unexpected encounters between artists and audiences. Headquartered at the Phi Centre in Montreal Canada, Phi was created by Director and Founder Phoebe Greenberg.

Phi Centre will be premiering the following four select films from July 26th to 29th.

Everybody Has An Andy Dick Story

Making its Canadian premiere this summer, documentary Everybody Has An Andy Dick Story, created and directed by Cathy Carlson and produced by Ian Wilson, shares outrageous stories about legendary comic actor, Andy Dick.

Every generation has its legendary icons that have lived outrageous lives, creating hilarious stories that only their closest friends have access to. Everybody Has An Andy Dick Story gives viewers access to never before shared stories, told by some of today’s favourite comedians, including Ben Stiller, Pauly Shore, Nick Swardson, Sherri Shepherd, and more.

Winner of Los Angeles Cinefest, Best Documentary Feature at LA Comedy Fest, Winner of the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Film Awards, and more, Everybody Has An Andy Dick Story is a not-to-miss premiere at this summer’s festival presented at Phi Centre on Wednesday, July 26th at 7:30pm, followed by a Q&A with Director, Cathy Carlson.

VICELAND’s Funny How?

Funny How? is an access-driven look at life behind the mic, through the encyclopedic lens of writer Kliph Nesteroff, author of The Comedians: Drunks, Thieves, Scoundrels, and the History of American Comedy. The series uses the immersive experiences of both rookie and veteran comics to investigate broad themes of the profession and illuminate the universal humanity that informs all aspects of the craft of comedy.

Join best-selling author, Kliph Nesteroff, in a post-screening Q&A, moderated by Charlie Demers, as they discuss VICELAND’s new series, Thursday, July 27th 2017, 7:30pm at Phi Centre.

Magnolia Pictures’ Person to Person

Following its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Just For Laughs is excited to present the Canadian premiere of Person to Person, written and directed by Dustin Guy Defa.

In Person to Person, a record collector hustles for a big score while his heartbroken roommate tries to erase a terrible mistake, a teenager bears witness to her best friend’s new relationship, and a rookie reporter, alongside her demanding supervisor, chases the clues of a murder case involving a life-weary clock shop owner. Shot entirely in 16mm, Person to Person effortlessly humanizes its characters, invoking an earnest realism in the performances of its ensemble cast: Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Michaela Watkins, and newcomer Bene Coopersmith. Defa demonstrates his aptitude for honest storytelling as he explores the absurdity and challenges of forging human connections. Person to Person will be screened at Phi Centre on Friday, July 28th, 7:30pm.

Tout Court

Just For Laughs Film Series staple, Tout Court, is back! Tout Court comprises 10-12 of the best short French films from around the world, selected from a pool of submissions and curated by the festival. Tout Court will be presented at Phi Centre on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30pm.

For tickets to this series, go to www.hahaha.com