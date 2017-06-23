Just For Laughs unveils line-up for its outdoor programming

Just For Laughs – Since 1988, the Just For Laughs festival has successfully taken laughter to the streets with its line-up of outdoor and street shows. From its humble beginnings on St. Denis Street, to the Old Port, to de Maisonneuve Boulevard, to its current home at the Quartier des Spectacles, the festival has offered an impressive array of shows, activities and spectacles under the sun that have entertained people of all ages.

This past Tuesday afternoon (June 20), at a press conference that was held at the Funkytown nightclub on Crescent Street, organizers unveiled the line-up of outdoor shows at the Quartier des Spectacles, as part of the festival’s 35th anniversary edition, which will run from July 15 to 30. Here are some of the highlights.

The Scene Videotron will feature shows by 30 comedians and 10 musical performers every night starting at 7:30 p.m.; scheduled to appear are the Village People (July 17), the 4th edition of the popular “Mado’s Got Talent” (July 18), the “Old School Mixtape Live” show headlined by Russell Peters (July 27), and Kool and the Gang (July 30).

For the first time ever, the Just For Laughs Festival will have its own outdoor show stage that will feature a line-up of local and international stand-up comics live in concert, along with video presentations of some of the greatest moments that took place during the Just For Laughs galas since 1985. The shows will take place every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will be hosted by local comic Mike Paterson.

The annual Twins Parade takes place on July 22, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with a “Fiesta Latina” theme. For the first time, visitors will get to see the home of Victor, the festival’s longtime mascot, at the Manoir Juste pour rire. Roving animators and street performers will be performing their own spontaneous versions of “Just For Laughs Gags” on unsuspecting passers by. The Place de la famille du Lait will offer families a wide assortment of outdoor games and activities, including an inflatable obstacle course, games of skill and a bungee trampoline. And the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will present “Haha-Art”, a visual arts contest for showcase the talents of young Canadian artists 18 years of age and under.

For more information about this year’s outdoor programming, check out their Facebook page at @justepourrire.