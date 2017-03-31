Kennebunkport resort collection offers spring savings

Kennebunkport resort collection – This spring the Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC) invites travellers to “Stay & Play” in coastal Maine with resort credits of up to $50 per night for use towards dining, outdoor pursuits, spa and more.

While in Kennebunkport, lighter crowds before the high-season rush are ideal for shopping the many boutiques and galleries of Dock Square and lower Kennebunk. Adventure-seekers can explore the back roads via bicycle and discover the first signs of summer while foodies can savor a meal at the hottest restaurants in Kennebunkport including Ocean at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, Hidden Pond’s “farm to fork” restaurant Earth, and David’s KPT, among others.

Through June 22, the “Stay & Play” package is available for one, two, or three night visits and includes resort credits up to $50 per night. Guests can choose from any of the following eight boutique properties:

Hidden Pond: A 60-acre luxury resort reminiscent of summer camp with starting rates of $399 per night and $50 per night KRC Resort Credit (available Sunday-Thursday, starting May 7)

The Tides Beach Club: The only boutique hotel in southern Maine located right on the beach with rates starting at $189 per night and a $50 per night KRC Resort Credit (available starting May 5)

Cape Arundel Inn & Resort: Featuring oceanfront views and sitting on the desirable Ocean Avenue, rates start at $129 per night and feature a $50 per day KRC Resort Credit

Kennebunkport Inn: A local landmark and casually hip hotel in Dock Square with rates starting at $109 per night and $25 per night KRC Resort Credit

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel: Located on a prime waterfront site on the harbour side of the Kennebunk River with rates starting at $99 per night and $25 per night KRC Resort Credit

Grand Hotel: Just a short stroll from the center of town with rates starting at $119 per night with a $25 per night KRC Resort Credit

The Lodge on the Cove: An original motor lodge completely refurbished with a playful, “retro chic” vibe with starting rates at $99 per night and a $25 per night KRC Resort Credit (available starting May 5)

The Cottages at Cabot Cove: Features 16 unique cottages with distinctive personalities located on an idyllic cove fed by the Kennebunk River and the sea beyond. Rates start at $229 per night and include a $25 per night KRC Resort Credit (available starting May 5)

KRC Resort Credits can be used towards amenities and activities on property such as hotel stay enhancements including wine, cheese plates, milk and cookies, and kayak and stand up paddleboard rentals, as well as at any of the KRC restaurants, gift shops and Tree Spa at Hidden Pond. To book the “Stay & Play” package, visit the individual property websites, www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com, or call (800) 573-7186. Package is subject to availability, black-out dates and minimum stay restrictions may apply.

For more information on the KRC portfolio of hotels and restaurants, visit www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com .

About the Kennebunkport Resort Collection

Comprising a diverse portfolio of luxury and upscale properties, the Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC) includes Hidden Pond, one of the finest luxury boutique hotels in the Northeast; The Tides Beach Club, Southern Maine’s only beachfront luxury boutique hotel; the Kennebunkport Inn, centrally located in downtown Kennebunkport; Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, a grand, oceanfront summer estate in nearby Cape Arundel; The Cottages at Cabot Cove, featuring individually designed luxury cottages; sister property The Lodge on the Cove, a family-oriented boutique resort; the Grand Hotel, located on Chase Hill in Kennebunk; and The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel, a social locale situated harbor side on the Kennebunk River. KRC also owns and manages restaurants and catering venues in the area. Information on all KRC hotels and resorts can be found at www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com or follow @kennebunkportmaine on Instagram.