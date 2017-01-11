Kennebunk’s annual paint the town red – cupid cooks up romance this February #lovethekennebunks

This February, the Kennebunks transform into a romantic retreat for lovebirds. “New England’s Most Romantic Town” will once again roll out the red carpet inviting couples to rendezvous during the month-long Paint the Town Red festivities.

Dock Square in downtown Kennebunkport will be decked out in red twinkly lights, while restaurants, hotels, galleries and shops in the area welcome sweethearts with a calendar of special events, romance hotel packages, red plate dining specials, and red tag sales from retailers.

Paint the Town Red officially kicks-off on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the annual “Frosted! A Freezing Good Time” Ice Bar celebration hosted at David’s KPT, located at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel. The celebrations continue all month long with special dinners and culinary experiences, mixology classes, wine tastings and more. A full list of events can be found at www.lovethekennebunks.com, highlights include:

Saturday, February 4: Diva Disco Dance Party at 7:00pm at the Kennebunkport Bicycle Company; costumes encouraged and prizes awarded; $25 per person

Saturday, February 11: Soup & Snow Stroll presented by Boulangerie, a Proper Bakery and Kennebunk Land Trust. The snowshoe walk in the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary will be followed by a warm drink, a cup of soup and a sweet at Boulangerie; $15 per person

Saturday, February 11: Date Skate at the Waterhouse Center, with a DJ spinning love songs, from 4:00pm-7:00pm; next door, the Kennebunk Inn will offer special Paint the Town Red cocktails and plates for sharing

Saturday, February 18: Emotional Mixology with Ben Lohnes; attendees are invited to spin the “Emotional Wheel” and learn how to prepare cocktails that enhance the good times, calm the bad times, and toast the future; 2:00pm at the Kennebunkport Inn

Red Romance Lodging Packages

Kennebunkport Resort Collection: The “Love KPT” lodging package includes a two-night stay for two people at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel (starting at $373) or the Kennebunkport Inn (starting at $405), arrival goodies of red wine and chocolate-covered strawberries, a three course dinner for two, and a late check-out at noon. The package is available from now through March 30, 2017. To book, visit the individual property’s website. To help curate the perfect romantic getaway, couples can call upon Kennebunkport Resort Collection’s (KRC) Cupid Concierge, Tasha Harper. Services include creating customized music playlists for the room, delivering flowers, scheduling couple’s massages and arranging late check-out, dessert in bed, and much more. The Cupid Concierge can be reached at cupid@lovekpt.com or 207-967-1517.

Captain Fairfield Inn: the Romance Package includes an artisan cheese and meat board, a bottle of wine, and a single red rose; the package can be added to bookings for $75; rates start at $159 per night.

Breakwater Inn & Spa: Romance Package includes hand-made sweet treat from the property’s chef, sparkling water, and seasonal flower bouquet. Available February 1-28, 2017, rates start at$204 per night, plus 9% occupancy. Blackout dates may apply, based on availability. To book call 207-967-5333.

The Kennebunk Inn: the full service inn and restaurant located in the heart of Kennebunk is offering a discounted weekend package rate on February 10 and 11, 2017 for two-nights (price excludes tax). Rooms: Adams $160, Jefferson $180, and Madison Suite $200.

King’s Port Inn: mention LoveKPT when making the hotel reservation and receive a free gift upon arrival. To book, call 207-967-4340.

Captain Lord Mansion: the “February is for Lovers” package includes reduced mid-week rates, romantic third night free package, split of sparkling wine, chocolate-covered popcorn and frequent visitor credits. The third night free package is not valid February 17 through 20, 2017 and cannot be combined with any other coupon, discount or third party gift certificate. Rates start at $199 per night.

Local restaurants will feature Red Plate Specials ranging from specially priced bottles of champagne and three-course dinners with wine, to pizza making. Red Tag Savings will also be offered throughout the month at participating shops, attractions and spas, ranging from 50% off all items to complimentary admission. For full details and list of participating restaurants, shops, spas and attractions, visit: www.lovethekennebunks.com.

Paint the Town Red deals and events are available from January 27 through February 28, 2017. All details, restrictions, and booking instructions – as well as a complete list of events and specials – can be found at www.lovethekennebunks.com. Consumers can follow the love on social media using #lovethekennebunks.