Kentokukan Karate Tournament Fights Hunger

Karate is more than a sport; it is a way of life that encourages mutual support, respect, tolerance, self-fulfillment and benevolence. These values are at the core of the Kentokukan Karate Tournament that was held on November 19th at LaurenHill Academy Junior Campus in St. Laurent. Hundreds of youngsters from Dojos all over Quebec and Ontario participated in this annual competition.

Each year the Kentokukan tournament uses this opportunity to contribute and give back to Sun Youth, and this year was no different. The tournament donated more than $2,500 which will be used towards Sun Youth’s program that combats bullying and promotes conflict resolution by placing a social mentor in various schools. The purpose of this program is to allow students from various primary and secondary schools to work closely with mentors on prevention and intervention in the cases that involve intimidation and bullying. This fundamental work helps create a pathway to promoting positive relationships between students by developing programs and applying adequate preventive measures when necessary. Acting as a positive role model for the students, the mentor will demonstrate proper social behaviour as to strengthen the values of the institution, respecting its standards and maintaining a trusting relationship with the students.

In addition, during the tournament the registered Dojos were able to participate in a food drive as well, where the Dojo that made the greatest contribution of non-perishable food by weight, was presented with a trophy. Through this friendly competition over 500 pounds of food was collected for Sun Youth’s food bank. We would like to thank Mark Filippelli and Giovanna Taddeo, two of the organizing members of the tournament. Sun Youth’s Youth and Social Mentors program would not be possible without the unwavering support from groups like Shorinjiryu Kentokukan Karatedo.