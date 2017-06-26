La Brioche Dorée – Greene Ave. superior café

La Brioche Dorée – My daughter and I dropped in on La Brioche Dorée after having been geocaching in the lower Westmount area. We were eager for a snack and the sight of the delicious pastries and sandwiches made us even hungrier. Jerôme Mountonnet and his wife Sabine De Plaigne have been running this franchise café for a while now, and they have reason to be proud of what they offer. Although this café is part of a larger holding of many businesses worldwide, products are manufactured locally and baked on the spot. This makes for an extra-crispy baguette and fresh offerings overall.

Furthermore, the owners decided to brew a higher quality coffee for their customers, the Miscela d’Oro, a smooth and difficult to find Italian coffee which is also sold in 250g packages to take home. We enjoyed the silky taste of our latte and iced-coffee.

The food looked so delicious that we might have been a tad ambitious about how much we could eat. We ordered the Bio-légumes sandwich, which consisted of a sesame baguetine generously stuffed with roasted peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms with feta and lettuce ($8.50). It was scrumptious. Our second sandwich was the Versuvio ($7.50), loaded with fresh figs, bocconcini, and lettuce. I only managed a tasting bite, since my daughter adored it and would not share, the fig and cheese combination is addictive. There are many other sandwich options available, and my editor claims that the chicken wrap is the best in town. There are also small one portion quiches and soup and salad options that vary from day to day.

The Breakfast combination offer is a latte or cappuccino with a croissant or chocolatine for $5.75, and the lunch special is a ham and cheese croissant with either a soup or salad and a coffee for $10.

We eagerly looked at the pastries available and chose a peach tart ($3.35) and a berry tart ($3.35), as well as a cœur tendre ($1.95). Many of the classic French pastries were on display as well, such as Opéras and Éclairs.

La Brioche Dorée is a superior quality franchised café, with an obviously high standard of production and preparation. Drop by for a coffee and pastry and see for yourself!

La Brioche Dorée is located at 1236 Greene.

Opening hours are weekdays from 7am to 6pm, Saturday 8:30am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

There is outdoor seating for 15 and indoor seating for 35.

Catering and special products are also available, contact the owner with any special requests.

Photos: Elena Ducouré