La Guilde has a new home

La Guilde (The Guild) has been around since 1906 with the purpose of bringing the visual arts made by the aboriginal people of Canada to the public in general. This past September 28, The Guild opened its new art gallery, located at 1356 Sherbrooke West, in the Museum Quarter.

“We are now working within a variable geometric space that will allow us to better showcase the hundreds of artwork by renowned or emerging Canadian artists exhibited each year, a great part of which highlight Inuit and First Nations arts. Accessible to mobility-impaired persons, this new creative laboratory and learning space, favourable for innovation, will bring together artists, the public and art aficionados,” said Michelle Joannette, Executive Director of La Guilde.

For her part, La Guilde’s President, Constance Pathy, mentioned the fact that they had presented the first Inuit art exhibit in 1950. She then proceeded to officially open the first two major exhibitions in the new location: “Hot Matter / Matière incandescente” and “Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit / Art, Architecture, and Traditional Knowledge.” This exhibit will be open until September 8, 2018, and it was the result of an interesting initiative. There was a call for Inuit artists across the Nunangat territory to submit works of art that in turn would be integrated into the architecture of the new Canadian High Arctic Research Station built in Ikaluktutiak (Cambridge Bay), Nunavut. The around fifty drawings and sculptures presented in this exhibition aim at reflecting “the Inuit people’s ingenuity and inventiveness.”

Of course, Inuit art is known for its great beauty, and on this show, one can appreciate sculptures, paintings, and drawing of extraordinary quality. The other exhibition focuses on contemporary artwork using glass as the primary material and will be open until November 25, 2017.