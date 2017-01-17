La Poutine Week 2017

Get your bellies ready for this year’s fifth consecutive La Poutine Week taking place from February 1st to February 7th. With over 50 restaurants participating this year, customers are expected to experience some of the best poutines this tasty city has to offer.

All you have to do is vote. The best poutine will be voted by you as the event comes to a close on the 7th of February. Some restaurants have already been teasing us with their Instagram posts. That delicious gravy poured over crispy fries and accompanied with a variety of different cheeses, is exactly what the doctor ordered smack in the middle of winter. The dishes vary between $10.00 to $15.00, but there are some higher end ones that use pricey ingredients, so it’s only natural the customer will pay a little more.

So, take a break from the gym that week or squeeze in a cheat day and do some poutine restaurant hopping.

For any other information regarding the festival visit their website at lapoutineweek.com or download the La Poutine Week app where you can keep track of locations around your area for the best poutine!

By Alyssa De Rosa –mtltimes.ca