Lakeshore Civitan distributed cash to local community groups

Lakeshore Civitan, a service club that has been aiding the West Island community for more than 60 years, distributed over $16,000 to 10 local community groups at its annual Distribution Dinner, which was held on June 14 at the Casa Grecque reception hall in Pierrefonds.

According to Lakeshore Civitan President Ricky Held, the distributed monies were raised throughout the year via its many fundraising efforts, including the sale of 150 cases of its famous Claxton Fruit Cakes in over 40 locations. As well, money was donated to victims of the West Island floods this spring, and the Foundation of Stars; plus they gave out 30 Easter food baskets.

The organizations that received cheques from Lakeshore Civitan at this year’s Distribution Dinner were AVATIL (Training for Independent Living), Citizens Advocacy, Concordia Centre for the Arts in Human Development, Friends for Mental Health, Generations Foundation, Kizmet, Light A Dream, Lucky Harvest, West Island Association for Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH), West Island Quebec Special Olympics, and the Civitan Research Centre, which is located at its international headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and is dedicated to researching cures for developmental disabilities.

Feature image: A group photo of the community group representatives who received funds at the Lakeshore Civitan Club’s annual Distribution Dinner.