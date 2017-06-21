LGHF 20th Golf Tournament a resounding success

LGHF – The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (LGHF) is pleased to announce that the 20th Annual Golf Tournament, presented by RBC Wealth Management, raised $ 157,000, which will be used to enhance the quality of care and facilities at the Lakeshore General Hospital. Sponsored by Desjardins, BFL Canada and FSCO Digital Marketing, the event attracted more than 200 golfers on the championship course of the Elm Ridge Country Club in Île-Bizard. The evening was emceed by Larry Day and opened with a live performance by the Acafellas Barber shop quartet.

It was a real dream day with perfect weather, breathtaking scenery, an exquisite brunch, a tasty cocktail followed by a gourmet meal, and as a bonus, on-course culinary tastings offered by 40 Westt, Bâton Rouge DDO, Bistro Pointe-Claire, La Diperie, the Montreal Airport Marriott In- Terminal Hotel, La Maison Verte and Molson. What more can you ask for!

“We are particularly grateful to our golf committee and its two co-chairs, David Cescon and Renée Yardley, for their dedication to the success of our tournament. Also, the continued support of our Sponsors and of our Annual Partners, not to mention the luck we had weather-wise, allowed us to raise funds that will be directly reinvested in health care for the West Island community,” said Heather Holmes, Managing Director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.

Feature image: David Cescon (3rd from left), Co-Chair of the LGHF and of the Golf Committee with his foursome