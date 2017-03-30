“This is a Festival that would please both, French and English-speaking Quebecers,” said Roland Smith, Director of the Latin American Film Festival that this Friday has launched its 8th edition. The opening night featured an exclusive engagement in Montreal: a documentary on the Rolling Stones Latin American tour. Titled “Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip across Latin America,” this documentary directed by Paul Dugdale presents the band’s early 2016 tour of Latin America which culminated with a massive free concert in Havana. The film is shown again this Saturday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the other movies to be screened during the upcoming week are:

“Camino a La Paz” (“Road to La Paz”) directed by Francisco Varone (Argentina) is described as “A road movie, a buddy movie and a coming-of-age tale all at once.” It is an unexpected meeting between two characters from different backgrounds (April 1, 8:30 p.m., April 2, 6:30 p.m., Spanish with English subtitles).

“X Quinientos” is a Canada-Colombia-Mexico co-production, directed by Juan Andres Arango, set in Mexico, Colombia, and Canada. It is a movie that tells three different stories featuring unrelated characters, but with a common predicament. The all need to make decisions while the options are few, and the risks are everywhere (April 2, 8:30 p.m., Spanish with French subtitles; and April 3, 6:30 p.m., Spanish with English subtitles).

“El ADN del ceviche” (“Ceviche’s DNA”) is a documentary from Peru directed by Orlando Arriagada, featuring the history of this popular and typical Peruvian dish. “This film is a must for foodies” reads the description. (April 3, 8:30 p.m., April 4, 6:30 p.m., Spanish with English subtitles).

“La voz en off” (“Voice Over”) is directed by Cristian Jimenez (Chile). It shows the story of Sofia, a recently separated mother of two, also a vegan, who decides “to take a reversed veil of silence: no more cell phone, TV, internet or reading for a year.” (April 4, 8:30 p.m., April 5, 6:30, Spanish with French subtitles).

“Hija de la laguna” (“Daughter of the Lake”) is another film from Peru, directed by Ernesto Cabellos. Described as a movie in which “Landscape splendour, power struggle, faith and cultural heritage all mix”… It features the story of “Nélida, a young indigenous woman who witnesses the imminent disappearance of a lagoon in her land, a water body surrounded by the majestic Andes.” (April 5, 8:30 p.m., April 6, 6:30 p.m., Spanish with English subtitles).

“Ixcanul” (“Volcano”) is a movie from Guatemala, directed by Jayro Bustamante. I had the chance to see this film at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, and I recommend it for its lyric narrative and the beautiful scenery. Maria, a 17-year-old girl, lives with her parents at the foot of a volcano in Guatemala. She is soon to marry Ignacio, who manages the coffee plantation, but she is in love with Pepe, a young worker who is preparing to seek a better life in the United States. This movie won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Festival in 2015. (April 6, 8:30, April 7 6:30, Kaqchikel with English subtitles).

“El elefante desaparecido” (“The Vanished Elephant”) is a Peru-Colombia-Spain co-production directed by Javier Fuentes-Leon. “Viewers looking for something beautifully surreal will find a well-executed, and—well, an ingenious spin on the mystery thriller.” (April 7, 8:30 p.m., April 8, 6:30 p.m.).

All shows are at the Cinema du Parc, 3575 Park Ave. (corner of Prince Arthur). For information about the festival visit www.cinemaduparc.com