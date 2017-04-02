Lauriginale Cake Design values quality, customization, and delicious cakes

Lauriginale Cake Design – Laurie Modugno always knew that she enjoyed baking. “I loved it. Even since I was a kid, I was always baking with my mom,” she said. Her college education led to work in different kitchens, until she found the bakery and a new motto: “Eat Cake!” Laurie’s original plans involved opening her own small bakery with her husband. While the plans changed with the arrival of her children, the result is oh so sweet. “I started baking everyone’s birthday cakes. I was always the one bringing desert,” she said. “It just took off!” Laurie officially created Lauriginale Cake Design in 2003.

The positive response only grew from there. “I’ve never had a complaint,” she said. “And I do eat my own cake. I never let a cake leave unless I think it is perfect.” Laurie has re-baked cakes at the last minute because they did not meet her exceptional standards.



A quick scroll through her Facebook and Instagram pages is proof of Lauriginale’s success—just let the beautiful cakes and complimentary reviews speak for themselves. This warm response inspires each new delicious cake Laurie bakes. “I love when people send me pictures,” she said. “It’s hard to watch people eat the cakes, bu that’s the best part as well—that everybody enjoys it.”

The flexibility of solely owning and running Lauriginale Cake Design requires a lot of hard work, but allows Laurie to balance her family with her passion. “I can make my own hours, and I take as many orders as I can handle,” Laurie said. Laurie joked that raising her kids is her full-time job, but she still finds time to bake a few artisanal cakes each week. She organizes her schedule around her kids, even if that means she starts mixing batters after the kids go to bed.

Whether it’s a four-tiered wedding cake, or a simple first birthday cake, Laurie values customization and client satisfaction. “It’s really about quality,” she said. While she customizes each cake, she won’t substitute below par ingredients to reduce costs. “That’s also why I won’t bake ten cakes a week.” Laurie dedicates the appropriate amount of time to each delicious design, which often works out to about three large cakes per week. “I would rather have quality than try to produce a lot.”

Cake lovers place orders directly through Laurie, and she meets personally with each client to discuss their dream designs. In this initial consultation, Laurie discusses flavours, size, and decoration with the client. Laurie welcomes clients to bring any personal inspiration that helps her design their cake. “I get to know them and their style, then design something from there.”

What Lauriginale Cake Design lacks in manpower, Laurie makes up for in customization, guaranteed satisfaction, and a personalized experience from first contact to cake delivery. “Clients only talk to me,” she said. “I make everything; I buy all the ingredients.” There is no middle-man or gray area. Just Laurie and her dreamy cakes providing a perfect experience!

Where she differs from her storefront competitors is also in the guaranteed freshness of her ingredients. “I don’t have anything in my freezer. I don’t have any inventory,” she said. “I only have the ingredients for this week’s orders.” Her shopping list caters to the custom orders of each week.

Laurie’s secrets to success are simple: she bakes everything from scratch, and “butter is the key. It’s got to be the butter,” she said. “I’m telling you—it makes a difference.” Laurie’s cakes are also 100 percent nut free and highly customizable. Prices vary based on the size and ingredients used, as well as the degree of difficulty. These details are discussed during the initial consultation.

If you love to eat cake—beautiful cakes—contact Laurie Modugno of Lauriginale Cake Design to schedule your next event cake consultation. “Eat Cake! Everyone should eat cake.”

Feature image: Laurie Modugno of Lauriginale Cake Design doesn’t just make cake she makes art!

Laurie can reached at: lauriefrancog@videotron.ca

or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lauriginalecakesign/