Largest Classical Music Festival in Quebec celebrates 40th anniversary

Le Festival de Lanaudière 40th anniversary – On Thursday, July 6 at 8 PM the Church in Saint-Henri-de-Mascouche, Italian pianist Luca Buratto, winner of the prestigious Honens Prize in 2015, will perform two sonatas by Beethoven (including the popular Moonlight Sonata) and a major work of Schumann, the series of character pieces known as the Davidsbündlertänze (Dances of the Band of David).

Complete programming is available at www.lanaudiere.org. Tickets are now on sale!

On Friday and Saturday evenings concerts at the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, and on Sunday, August 6, the Festival Express will run a shuttle service from the Infotourist Centre on Peel Street in Montreal to the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, with a stop near the Radisson Metro station. For information and reservations, please call 1-800-561-4343.

BECOMING THE LARGEST CLASSICAL MUSICAL FESTIVAL IN QUEBEC

Joliette could claim to have a good number of musical organizations active in 1975: a cultural center that supported the city’s concert activity, several music schools, three youth orchestras, a summer music camp, a regional music competition, several choirs ̶ in other words, a musical setting waiting for something more to happen. The opportunity for this “something more” happened in the summer of 1977, when Father Fernand Lindsay, Clerc de St-Viateur and Director of the Cultural Center, took a chance in having the Montreal Symphony Orchestra come out and give three concerts in the Joliette cathedral. The audience received the Orchestra warmly, so it was time to move ahead. Recalling European festivals he had visited a few years earlier, Father Lindsay saw that the opportunity to make his dream come true had arrived.

Over time, the Festival grew in renown, garnering praise from critics and music lovers alike. It was not long before Father Lindsay could write: “The Festival has truly become international.” By this time Marilyn Horne, Frederica von Stade, and Rudolf Nureyev had appeared in Joliette!

And so it became the largest classical music festival in Quebec, ranking with the finest festivals of its kind in Europe and the United States. Its summertime season provided artistic and cultural energy for the province; its attendees came from everywhere. In 1987, the media reported that thousands of music lovers were attending; across the span of its 74 events, attendance was 15% above expectation. The Festival reached even greater heights in 1988, with events spread over two months, 2,000 musicians coming from fifteen countries, and audiences arriving in ever-increasing numbers. “If one wants to hear great music during the summer,” noted Father Lindsay, “one must come to Joliette.” Music lovers in constantly increasing numbers agreed.

2017 PROGRAM

LET THE PARTY BEGIN: ALAIN LEFÈVRE AND KENT NAGANO OPEN THE 40TH!

Saturday, July 1 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

For the opening concert, Alain Lefèvre, Kent Nagano, and the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal join forces

PIANIST LUCA BURATTO PLAYS BEETHOVEN AND SCHUMANN

Thursday, July 6 / 8 p.m.

Église Saint-Henri-de-Mascouche

Italian pianist Luca Buratto, winner of the coveted Honens Prize in 2015, makes his Festival debut…

I MUSICI AND LES VIOLONS DU ROY: DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE!

Saturday, July 8 / 3 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Double your pleasure as two of Quebec’s most renowned musical ensembles…

I MUSICI AND LES VIOLONS DU ROY: DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE!

Saturday, July 8 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Double your pleasure as two of Quebec’s most renowned musical ensembles…

I MUSICI AND LES VIOLONS DU ROY: DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE!

Sunday, July 9 / 2 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Double your pleasure as two of Quebec’s most renowned musical ensembles…

THE JUPITER QUARTET COMPLETES ITS BEETHOVEN CYCLE

Tuesday, July 11 / 8 p.m.

Église de Saint-Paul-de-Joliette

The Jupiter Quartet inaugurated its complete Beethoven quartet cycle…

THE JUPITER QUARTET COMPLETES ITS BEETHOVEN CYCLE

Wednesday, July 12 / 8 p.m.

Église de Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez

The Jupiter Quartet inaugurated its complete Beethoven quartet cycle…

THE JUPITER QUARTET COMPLETES ITS BEETHOVEN CYCLE

Thursday, July 13 / 8 p.m.

Église de Saint-Sulpice

The Jupiter Quartet inaugurated its complete Beethoven quartet cycle…

THE SINFONIA AND THE TWO VIRTUOSI

Saturday, July 15 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Saturday, July 15 / 8 p.m. Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay SINFONIA DE LANAUDIÈRE Stéphane LAFOREST, conductor Emily OULOUSIAN, piano Zhan Hong XIAO, […]

INTO THE HEART OF BIG BANG JAZZ

Sunday, July 16 / 2 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

On a fine Sunday afternoon, the Orchestre national de jazz de Montreal takes you into the heart of the Big Band jazz era..

STÉPHANE TÉTREAULT AND FRIENDS

Tuesday, July 18 / 8 p.m.

Église de Sainte-Mélanie

Six of Quebec’s most outstanding artists and the members of the Saguenay Quartet come together…

STÉPHANE TÉTREAULT AND FRIENDS

Wednesday, July 19 / 8 p.m.

Église de Lavaltrie

Six of Quebec’s most outstanding artists and the members of the Saguenay Quartet come together…

STÉPHANE TÉTREAULT AND FRIENDS

Thursday, July 20 / 8 p.m.

Église de Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Six of Quebec’s most outstanding artists and the members of the Saguenay Quartet come together…

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN: PASSION AND FANTASY

Friday, July 21 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Pianist Marc-André Hamelin invites you to an evening of gentle colors…

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN PLAYS BEETHOVEN’S EMPEROR CONCERTO

Saturday, July 22 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

A program combining brilliance and depth by the Orchestre Métropolitain under the direction of Mathieu Lussier…

VIRTUOSE ORCHESTRA

Sunday, July 23 / 2 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Sunday, July 23 / 2 p.m. Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay VIRTUOSE ORCHESTRA Gregory CHARLES, conductor and piano Laurianne HOUDE, violin Marjorie BOURQUE, […]

CHARLES RICHARD-HAMELIN PIANO RECITAL

Thursday, July 27 / 8 p.m.

Église de L’Assomption

One of the outstanding pianists of his generation, is back with us this year to celebrate the Festival’s 40th anniversary season…

CHRISTINE JENSEN CONDUCTS JAZZ CLASSICS

Friday, July 28 / 8 p.m.

Salle Rolland-Brunelle – Centre culturel de Joliette

Christine Jensen leads the Orchestre national de jazz de Montréal in two large-scale works…

ORCHESTRE DU FESTIVAL

Saturday, July 29 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Saturday, July 29 / 8 p.m. Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay ORCHESTRE DU FESTIVAL / CHOEUR FERNAND-LINDSAY Julien PROULX, conductor and master chorus […]

TWO VOICES, TEN FINGERS

Sunday, July 30 / 2 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Sunday, July 30 / 2 p.m. Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay Gregory CHARLES, piano and voice Marc HERVIEUX, voice TICKETS: $45.00, $37.50, $30.00, […]

ROMANTIC MASTERPIECES WITH THE OSM AND KENT NAGANO

Friday, August 4 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

A masterpiece performe by the talented young Russian pianist Yulianna Avdeeva, Grand Prize winner at the 2010 Chopin Competition…

THE OSM AND KENT NAGANO SHINE IN MOZART AND FAURÉ

Saturday, August 5 / 8 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

This OSM program conducted by Kent Nagano showcases Two masterpieces composed exactly a century apart …

A HISTORIC MOMENT: YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN CONDUCTS THE SUBLIMELY BEAUTIFUL PARSIFAL

August 6 / 5 p.m.

Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, leading the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducts for the first time his favorite opera,

the sublimely beautiful Parsifal…

