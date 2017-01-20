Le Nichoir Wild Bird Conservation Centre and TD Friends of the Environment Foundation inaugurate unique educational facility in Hudson

Le Nichoir, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation (TD FEF) and students from Murielle-Dumont elementary school celebrated the inauguration of the TD classroom dedicated to environmental education within Le Nichoir’s new Wild Bird Conservation Centre January 18, 2017.

The classroom is the result of a long-standing collaboration between the organization and TD FEF. Thanks to support from partners such as TD FEF, Le Nichoir has increased its bird care and education program capabilities significantly over the last 5 years

“TD FEF is pleased to contribute to the development of educational programs for the largest Canadian songbird rehabilitation centre,” said Patrick Sum, District Vice President, TD Canada Trust. “The TD classroom at Le Nichoir provides children with a unique educational experience that will certainly peak their interest in wild birds, to both understand the birds and take action to promote their survival.”

The TD classroom and its strategic location, at the entrance of the Clarke Sydenham Nature Reserve, will provide children with an exceptional educational environment. With its soaring wooden ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and views of adjacent bird care rooms, the classroom will allow all participants of Le Nichoir’s educational programs to discover the birds of Quebec in an inspiring and unique way.

“Since announcing our plans to open the Wild Bird Conservation Centre, we have worked very hard these last few years to develop our education program in anticipation of today’s classroom opening. We have three programs for children ready to go and will continue to expand our offering over the coming years” says Wendy Dollinger, Vice-president Le Nichoir.

Heron, why are your legs so long? Woodpecker, why is your bill so pointy? These two questions are explored by children in Cheryl Clément’s class at Murielle-Dumont elementary school. The youngsters are among the first to take part in the Bird Adaptations: Custom-made for Habitat program at Le Nichoir’s new TD classroom. The program invites children to discover why Quebec birds have different beaks, feet and wings and how they relate to diet and habitat. Le Nichoir’s programs are intended to promote an awareness and understanding in children of the wild birds that surround them and the threats these birds face today.

The Bird Adaptations: Custom-made for Habitat program is sponsored by Bird Protection Quebec, the oldest not-for-profit organization dedicated to bird protection in Canada, celebrating 100 years of conservation this year. Barbara MacDuff, President of Bird Protection Quebec, attended the grand opening celebration for the new TD classroom.

Schools interested in participating in one of Nichoir’s programs can contact Le Nichoir directly.

Feature Photo Caption: From left to right: Wendy Dollinger, Vice-president, Le Nichoir, Patrick Sum, District, Vice President, TD Canada Trust, Violaine Pronovost, Coordinator, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, Quebec Region, Jo-Annie Gagnon, Education Programs Coordinator, Le Nichoir and two students from Murielle-Dumont elementary school.