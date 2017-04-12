Le Se7t – The new condo in Griffintown

Le Se7t – The project is located on the block between Richmond Street to the east and St. Martin Street to the west, and Notre Dame Street to the north and William Street to the south, in the heart of Griffintown.

The site is immediately behind the trendy Grinders Restaurant on Notre Dame and in front of Le Richmond, just a five-minute walk to the Lachine Canal bike path.

The project will be built in 3 phases and comprise a total of 294 residential units. Ground will be broken on Phase 1 this spring with 84 units on seven floors and is expected to be delivered in the summer of 2018. Phase 1 will also have commercial space for rental at street level, a restaurant and state of the art gym.

The units range in size from between 533 square feet for a one bedroom flat to a spacious luxury three-bedroom corner penthouse suite of 1,367 square feet. Unit prices range from $213,000 to $820,000. A number of lay-outs are offered to satisfy a variety of tastes and living arrangements, from bachelor(rette) to executive couples to families.

Living spaces are designed to provide maximum natural light and views with abundant oversized windows. The units are designed to optimize style and functionality with superior quality materials creating living spaces that boast a chic and contemporary character, well rounded with authenticity and coziness. Flooring throughout the units is engineered tongue-in-groove 6-inch wood, and doors will feature Italian-made Colombo hardware. The kitchens are designed for maximum efficiency and sleek design with top and bottom cabinetry, a central island (where space permits) with quartz countertops and stainless steel sinks including chef-style mounted faucets, and energy-star appliances. Bathrooms have porcelain and ceramic tiles, Nobili faucets and rain shower heads, and the toilets are water-conserving double flush or pressure flush models.

One of the most distinguishing features of the project is the central walkway between the buildings, creating a flow of people, colours and creativity that enlivens the connection between Richmond and St. Martin Streets. It will be beautifully landscaped with an array of native plants and trees, and furnished to provide residents the opportunity to meet and socialize or simply take a break from the hustle-bustle of the busy city outside. The interior lobby of Phase 1 will further expand the ‘green’ immersive experience, with a garden wall of artistically arranged plants.

Other amenities of the building include a state of the art gym facility with trainers, an outdoor garden pool and terrace for socializing and activities (yoga classes etc.), while street level stores including a restaurant and concierge service will bring fun to functionality. Last, but not least, assigned lockers for each resident, in addition to convenient bike racks, sum up the list.

Le SE7T stems from the Groupe Dayan’s vision to design and deliver residential projects based on value-added lifestyle rather than housing as a commodity. The very name of the project stands for its essence (Style, Experience and Trends), each letter signifying the meaning of Le SE7T: an innovative, urban lifestyle experience for its residents, offering the latest style and trends in design, construction, amenities and services.

Fostered by these unique attributes, a community will organically grow among the residents as they share the benefits of an exceptional living environment that embodies the new urban residential vibe of South Beach or New York. Another main unique aspect of Le SE7T is, of course, the proximity to Griffintown’s main strip of trendy restaurants, bars, terraces and shops, as well as the Atwater market, the Lachine Canal bike path and ample public transportation including two metro stations (Lionel Groulx and George Vanier).

The inhabitants of le SE7T will not only be brought together by their common affinity for Style, Experience and Trends. They will also be attracted by the many elements of the project that respect sustainable development, a defining characteristic of the project. This is most vividly captured in the site’s iconic and luxuriant garden located in the heart of the complex that was designed to minimize the heat island effect, and also extends to the energy efficient home furnishings enjoyed by the residents.

The project will be attractive to buyers for three main reasons. First, considering the combination of price range and the variety of units being offered (in terms of sizes, configuration and affordability), the project is extremely accessible to a diversity of buyers. Second, few areas of Montreal offer the charm, dynamism, urban-vibe, proximity to downtown, accessibility and amenities as this southwest borough. Coupled together, these compelling differentiators lead to the third major source of attraction and appeal for potential buyers: Le SE7T is among the most exciting value propositions in Montreal’s downtown residential real estate market, a market that is still in the early stages of rapid development and growth. Simply put, the re-sell potential in the coming years will be unparalleled, mirroring the unmatched Style, Experience and Trends that is unique to Le SE7T.

The project is located a stone’s throw from the trendy restaurants (Grinders, Le Richmond and many others), bars, terraces and shops on Notre Dame Street, a ten minute walk from the Atwater Market and two metro stations, five minutes to the Lachine Canal bike path, and three minutes to the local park. Municipal services a block away include a recreation complex, pool and gymnasium.

