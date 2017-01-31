Les Canadiennes clinch home ice for playoffs – Caroline Ouellette makes history again

Caroline Ouellette tied a CWHL record and Ann-Sophie Bettez extended her impressive point streak as Les Canadiennes clinched home ice advantage for the Clarkson Cup semifinals in a series split against the Brampton Thunder on the weekend.

Ouellette, a three-time Clarkson Cup champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist scored her 130th goal in the win, tying her with legend Jayna Hefford for first in ‘All-Time CWHL’ goals.

Ann-Sophie Bettez also shined with two goals and an assist in the two games, placing her in a tie for second overall in this season’s CWHL scoring stats with Ouellette, and just one shy of the lead co-held by Marie-Philip Poulin and Brampton’s Jess Jones.

The team will be back in action next weekend, Feb. 4th and 5th for two games against Toronto Furies at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Les Canadiennes will hold their seventh annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ game immediately following the early afternoon game. A portion of the profits from the game will benefit the Wellness Initiative of the Cedars Breast Clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). Over the past six years, Les Canadiennes have donated over $70,000 to the breast cancer cause.

*Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/PinkInTheRink2017.