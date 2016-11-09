Les Canadiennes coming to an arena near you

Les Canadiennes’ ongoing commitment of bringing awareness to Womens’s Hockey continues when they host the Calgary Inferno at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Sunday January 14th at 7:30pm and at the Civic centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Sunday January 15th at 1:30pm.



The games will be held in collaboration with Lac St-Louis Élites girls hockey program, and marks a return to their roots for Les Canadiennes’ West Island Lauriane Rougeau (Pointe-Claire), Defenceman Carly Hill (Dorval) and Forward Leslie Oles (Beaconsfield). It will be a special afternoon for Les Canadiennes as well as the Élites, who will be involved in various aspects of the game.

The match-up between the top two teams in the CWHL features many notable names in women’s hockey, including: Rougeau, Marie-Philip Poulin, Caroline Ouellette, Charline Labonté and Julie Chu for Les Canadiennes, while the Inferno boast the likes of Meghan Mikkelson, Rebecca Johnston, Brianne Jenner, Haley Irwin and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Immediately following Sunday’s game, fans in attendance will get to lace up their skates and join Les Canadiennes players on the ice for autographs, photos and laps around the rink in one of the team’s most popular events, ‘Skate with Les Canadiennes’.

*Tickets to each game are only $15.00 and could be purchased online as follows:

January 14th – Bell Sports Complex in Brossard:

http://store.thecwhl.com/…/1617-single-les-canadiennes-de-m…

January 15th – Civic Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux:

http://store.thecwhl.com/…/1617-single-les-canadiennes-de-m…

GAME ON!

(Bonnie Wurst 1/7/2017)