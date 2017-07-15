Les Jeux de la rue invite young Montrealers to hang out

Les Jeux de la rue invite young Montréalers to a super celebration on August 16 in Jarry Park. Organized by young people for young people, Les Jeux de la rue fêtent Montréal! feature an exciting selection of free sports and cultural activities to choose from. As part of the official programming for Montreal’s 375th, Les Jeux de la rue give young people 12 to 24 years of age the chance to discover new activities, hang out with friends, and celebrate our beautiful city together.

This edition of Les Jeux de la rue is even bigger and better than ever, with tons of new activities to encourage young people to be more active and develop new interests. In addition to street hockey matches, cricket, flag football, and bubble soccer, participants can try out slacklining, skateboarding, parkour, and soccer ball juggling! Les Jeux de la rue are a real ode to joy, a celebration of sports and being young, all taking place in an environment that’s got festive written all over it, with on-site DJ and performing artists galore.

Inter-borough soccer and basketball finals are also taking place during the event. So along with all the activities on hand, participants can cheer their borough’s teams that got qualified for the finals.

“Les Jeux de la rue know that, for young people, summer happens in the park! Events like this with athletic activities allow them to discover new sports, push the envelope, and, most importantly, have fun,” says Andy Mailly-Pressoir, ambassador for Les Jeux de la rue fêtent Montréal! “The activities help them build self-confidence, make new friends, and dream big. It’s a celebration for them, their friends, and their accomplishments, to make memories that they’ll always cherish.”

“For this special edition, we’re honoured to celebrate Montréal by offering, above and beyond conventional street games, many new athletic and cultural activities that will provide the city’s young people with fresh experiences in a festive and friendly atmosphere,” said Louise Giguère, executive director of RAP Jeunesse, the umbrella organization for the Jeux de la rue project.

“The 375th celebrations are organized to provide ‘together’ moments for all Montréalers. Les Jeux de la Rue are a golden opportunity for young Montréalers to make the most of municipal facilities and join the big Montréal party by enjoying their favourite sports. All in all, they’re another successful example of inclusion, reflecting the values of Montréalers living together in harmony,” said Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre.

About Les Jeux de la rue

Created in 2012, this collective project ­­groups together more than 80 organizations from 12 boroughs, providing over 4000 young people with the opportunity to take part in competitions and athletic activities adapted to their needs and interests in their own neighbourhood. The competitions are free, inclusive, fun-focused, and organized and managed by young people for young people. Participation is voluntary, and players gets to choose their teammates, team names, and the way they train. The winning teams in local tournaments get the chance to represent their borough at the finals in August.

The unique format of the tournaments and other activities meets the needs of young people doing sports in an urban setting, and resonates with players on the margins of traditional competitive networks.

Les Jeux de la rue proudly represent the cultural diversity of Montréal.