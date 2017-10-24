Les Misérables – Broadway Show in MTL

Les Misérables – The Broadway show Les Misérables is coming to Montreal during the month of February. The new production by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg has already won a Tony Award for being a musical phenomenon. The show has been completely re-thought, and this production includes “scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo”. Les Misérables tells the heart breaking story of broken dreams and broken hearts set in 19th century France.

The show in Montreal will be in English, featuring iconic songs such as “I Dreamed A Dream”, “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More”. Tickets for the Broadway show have already gone on sale on October 20th, so click here to purchase your tickets now, or head over to the box office in Place des Arts. Les Misérables is the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records each year, so make sure to purchase your tickets as soon as you can to guarantee yourself a seat for an interesting price. Prices vary from 41.25$ up to 129.25$.

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Place des Arts

When: February 2017

How much: Prices vary

Facebook Event