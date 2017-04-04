Liberals Sweep Controversial St-Laurent By-election

St-Laurent By-election – Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos swept the St-Laurent by-election on Monday April 3rd winning 59% of the votes. Conservative candidate Jimmy Yu, loosely considered a front runner, received only 19.6% of the vote with the other four candidates combined pulling in the rest. It seems St-Laurent voters made themselves apparent in their continued support for the Liberal Party – but the message they sent wasn’t as clear as it appeared.

Although St-Laurent has long been a stronghold for Liberals, the nomination process for the candidate to replace Stephane Dion, an MP since 1996 who was shuffled out of cabinet in early January when Prime Minister Trudeau reorganized his cabinet to better face the new administration in Washington, controversy surrounded it.

Despite the popularity of candidate Alan DeSousa, who has lived in the riding for over 40 years and has been the mayor of the St-Laurent borough since it was created in 2002 – the party rejected his bid to run and never offered an explanation as to why he was being snubbed – leaving the Borough’s constituents angered and baffled.

At the party’s March 8th nomination meeting, Saint-Laurent Liberals voiced their discontent by rejecting Yolande James, a former Quebec cabinet minister, who was clearly the party’s candidate of choice. Instead, party members chose Emmanuella Lambropoulos a 26 year old history and French language teacher and a Saint-Laurent resident.

And now, she is the MP for Saint-Laurent and will represent the riding in the House of Commons.

“I will be an MP for all of you. My door will always be open to you,” she said in her victory speech Monday night, “During the campaign, I said I wanted to defend the middle class and believe me that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

She spoke in both French and English and after thanking her team and supporters said she was ‘proud to pick up where Stephane Dion left off’. With that type of enthusiasm, confidence and support of the Liberal Party, she just might do it well.