Local Montreal voice release new single ‘Molly’ – Jess Abran and Stephen Voyce

New single – Molly – Jess Abran and Stephen Voyce – Molly’, a fusion of pop, jazz and R&B, is the first single off of the impending EP, ‘First Born Last’, by Jess Abran and Stephen Voyce , is now available across all digital stores.

This summer release, was launched over this past weekend, on July 28th 2017, and features guitar riffs composed by Malcolm Sargent. It is the 3rd commercially released track by the duo.

Jess Abran’s new single is a soothing dream of R & B and fusion. Mentored by Paul Northfield, who worked with RUSH, Black Sabbath, Dream, Theatre and many others, her vocal range is not something that you will soon forget. She has been featured on Quebec’s La Voix and Montreal should be proud to call her one of ther own.

Check out her new release: