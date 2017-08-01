Lolë White Tour Returns to Montreal’s Old Port!

Lolë White Tour – The Lolë White Tour, a mega yoga and meditation event, first started out in Montreal in 2012. Since then 50,000 people – who all dress in white for the occasion, have attended events all over the world.

This year they return again to Montreal at the Jacques Cartier Pier in the Old Port on Saturday August 12th, for a ‘day-long happening dedicated to meditation, yoga, music and the power of community’.

It is quite a spectacular sight to see!

Their mission is ‘to encourage, motivate and bring together people to promote individual and collective well-being. This philosophy led to the creation of the Lolë White Tour, a truly inspiring event! This unique, annual experience brings together thousands of yogis all dressed in white as a symbol of peace – a special opportunity to connect mind, body and soul and feel all the power of this major gathering’.

It is ‘an intimate experience dedicated to inner peace that promises to create unforgettable moments’ – led by Lolë ambassadors and set to the rhythms of live musical performances. Lolë stands for ‘Live Out Loud Everyday’, the philosophy behind their company that designs active wear for today’s urban woman.

All on-site participants will receive a free Lolë yoga mat and gift bag. The event will take place rain or shine, but should the forecast call for extreme weather conditions that could cause major delays or changes, they will let you know within 48 hours of the event. You still might want to have a light white jacket or a rain poncho ready just in case.

Get in touch with your inner ‘yogini’! If you haven’t already, it’s never too late to try – and the Lolë White Tour would be the perfect start.

For further information, the schedule and to purchase tickets (ranging from $44 – $130) go to: http://www.lolewhitetour.com/