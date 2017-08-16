Lucky Logan – underdogs’ revenge

A tender scene in which Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) is sharing a moment with his daughter Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie) is how director Steven Soderbergh introduces the viewer to the main character of this film. We would soon see Jimmy losing his job at a construction site underneath the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Things haven’t been good for Jimmy for some time now: his wife left him for someone with a more stable livelihood. He doesn’t have custody of his daughter and when his former wife tells him that she would move to another state the chances to see Sadie—the main source of happiness in an otherwise sad state of things—will be reduced. And there is nothing he can do to prevent it: without a job he wouldn’t be able to hire a lawyer.

But this sad state of affairs could well change. The opportunity comes with his realization that the ingenious high-tech system to storage cash from the whole operation of the speedway could be tampered with and hundreds of thousands of dollars may be taken. He first manages to enrol his brother Clyde (Adam Driver), a bartender who lost part of his arm while in the army. However some problems remain, they need an expert to blow up the installation without being noticed. An expert in controlled explosions is what they need, and that guy is in jail: Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) whom they would have to take out of prison for the robbery and return him to it without his absence being noticed. Moving the imprisoned Joe is a real problem of logistics that to be solved would need some further cooperation, which in turn may bring more complications.



“Lucky Logan” has all the necessary elements to entertain: some suspense, a great soundtrack, a lovely girl who just wants to impress her daddy for the pageant at her school, a bunch of underdogs involved in a very elaborate robbery with an unexpected twist at the very end of the whole enterprise.

Highly recommended to anyone who enjoys a good entertaining movie where you will not feel guilty to sympathize with the robbers wholly.

Length: 119 min.