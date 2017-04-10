Maddy K, Natasha Gargiulo inspiring women with Hustle and Heart

Hustle and Heart – Maddy K and Natasha Gargiulo are two Montreal women who know a whole lot about hustling. They know even more about putting their hearts into it, Hustle and Heart. Maddy K is an Event Architect, Business Coach, and Bridal Show Producer. Natasha Gargiulo has been plugged into the Montreal arts and entertainment scene for years. Currently, she is the Morning Show Host for Virgin Radio, and Entertainment Reporter for ET Canada. Together, Natasha and Maddy have organized Hustle & Heart, a must-attend women’s night at Rialto Theatre on April 25.

These two women make an inspiring team. “Maddy and I have been friends for a really long time,” Natasha said. “We’ve both gone through a lot of struggle and hustle in our lives to get where we are. We are both very driven and passionate people when it comes to our work.”

To start the story at its beginning, the root of Hustle and Heart was found on a Tuscan retreat. In true Eat, Pray, Love form, Natasha, Maddy, and a few girlfriends took off to Tuscany. “It was the best thing we’ve ever done,” Natasha said. “We came back feeling really rejuvenated and good about ourselves.”

On the bittersweet flight home, the women brainstormed ways they could make this feeling last. “We felt inspired to give back in a way. Sure—inspired to improve our lives—but we felt so grateful for how we were feeling that we wanted to share that feeling.” The result? Maddy K Inspired women’s retreats.

Many women feel a competitive pressure from other women—in their careers especially. Natasha asked: “Why do we have to be so competitive with each other? Why can’t we just support one another?” Their shared goal is to inspire women to rally together. “Let’s be inspired,” she said.

Maddy K Inspired lets women get away for a couple days to talk about their challenges. These retreats offer support and female camaraderie. “As a woman, you want to feel that you are supported,” said Natasha. “I think more women need to rally with each other to realize that you aren’t alone, and that it’s good to talk about things.” The women who attend share and learn from each other’s stories. Hopefully, they leave feeling the same inspiration Maddy and Natasha felt leaving Tuscany.

While organizing and hosting Maddy K Inspired retreats, Maddy and Natasha noticed that many women don’t have the few days to get away. Some women are too busy hustling in their daily lives to spare a weekend getaway. The solution is their annual Hustle and Heart women’s night.

Hustle and Heart is an “intimate night” where women come together for support, inspiration, and powerful discussion. “We’ve gathered some great guest speakers,” said Natasha. “Speakers who have successful stories that you might not know of.” These women all have their own inspiring stories to share of how they hustled their way to success. They want Hustle and Heart to send the message that success comes from a passion in your heart, and a hustle that doesn’t fade.

Among the roster is Isabelle Lafleche, Caroline Neron, Angela Price, and Rhianna Weaver. Isabelle, an author, “was on our retreat and her story gave everyone goosebumps,” said Natasha. “Caroline was on the edge of breaking into Hollywood, but she decided she didn’t want it anymore. You find out why and how she turned her life around.” Angela Price and Rhianna Weaver talk about “how they formed their own identity and image outside of the spotlight of their hockey husbands.”

After introductions and sharing their stories, the panelists will discuss topics that might be hard for some women. They will discuss topics that other women might be dying to talk about. The goal is to inspire women. To inspire young women, to inspire moms, and to inspire Montreal’s female entrepreneurs to “leap before they look.” The evening will wrap up around 10pm after a Q&A with the audience.

“You can be anything you want to be. If you have an idea you can go for it,” said Natasha. “Maddy and I both believe in that.” If you’re looking for inspiration, grab your tickets for this intimate night at the beautiful Rialto Theatre.

Speakers:

Cheryl Hickey, National TV host and entrepreneur

Angela Price, Lifestyle Blogger and Charity Ambassador

Caroline Neron, Actress, Singer and Fashion Designer

Jennifer Broder, CEO and founder of JB Skin Guru, Celebrity Skin Strategist to Oprah

Isabelle Lafleche, Best Selling Author

Joanne Vrakas, BT TV Host and Media Personality

Rhianna Weaver, Hockey Wives Star and Lifestyle Connaisseur

Tuesday, April 25 7-10pm at the Rialto Theatre

$75 tickets

www.hustleandheart.eventbrite.ca