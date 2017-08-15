Maine Beach vacations starting at $89

Maine beach vacations – For those who find Vermont leaf-peeping over-crowded, coastal Maine offers a quieter, classic foliage alternative with seasonal savings. Travellers can book two nights at a Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC) property and receive the third night free. With local shops and restaurants open, a wide variety of activities to discover, and scenic spots to capture Instagram-worthy foliage photos, Kennebunkport is an idyllic fall escape.

Stay two nights, get the third night free

Travellers who book two mid-week nights (Sunday-Thursday) get the third night free for a savings of up to 33 percent off. The package includes a complimentary breakfast offering each morning and is available at the following KRC properties:

The Lodge on the Cove : rates start at $89 per night; valid from September 4 – October 28, 2017; With a vibrant mix of vintage, classic and contemporary furnishings, bold patterns, and an upbeat colour palette, the completely refurbished classic motor lodge has a playful “retro” vibe.

The Kennebunkport Inn : rates start at $99 per night; valid from September 4 – December 28, 2017 ; Once a tea merchant’s mansion, the Kennebunkport Inn has been a landmark hotel in the heart of Dock Square since 1899. It offers casually sophisticated hotel lodging accommodations, vibrant social spaces, and The Burleigh, a restaurant with a fresh, seafood-focused menu from Chef John Shaw and a cozy atmosphere that pays homage to the Inn’s nautical past.

The Grand Hotel : rates start at $109 per night; valid from September 4-December 28, 2017; The Grand marries classic New England shingle-style architecture with low-key Southern Maine ambience, and is thoughtfully designed with generous windows and a wide array of both private balconies and public decks.

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel : rates start at $109 per night; valid from September 4-December 28, 2017 ; Located on a prime waterfront site on the har­bour side of the Kennebunk River, just steps from Dock Square in central Kennebunkport, The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel features nautically inspired guest rooms and a 200-seat restaurant, David’s KPT, overseen by celebrated Portland chef and restaurateur David Turin.

The Cottages at Cabot Cove : rates start at $119 per night; valid from September 4-October 28, 2017; The Cottages at Cabot Cove feature whimsically intimate cottages with distinctive personalities located on an idyllic cove fed by the Kennebunk River and the sea beyond.

Cape Arundel Inn & Resort : rates start at $129 per night; valid from September 4-December 28, 2017; The Cape Arundel Inn & Resort is made up of two distinct settings – the Cape Arundel Inn, located on exclusive Ocean Avenue, and the Old Fort Estate, set on 15 wooded acres in a secluded cluster of vintage Kennebunkport summer estates. Fine dining at Ocean at the Cape Arundel Inn offers views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Tides Beach Club : rates start at $219 per night; valid from September 4-October 28, 2017

The only boutique hotel in southern Maine right on the beach, The Tides Beach Club exudes “seaside chic” with luxurious rooms, two suites featuring Jonathan Adler designs, and a vibrant bar and restaurant serving contemporary New England food.

For additional information and reservations, please visit www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com or call (800) 573-7186. Offers are valid for new reservations only; restrictions such as minimum stay dates and others may apply; holiday weekends excluded.