Masked Ball at Place Ville Marie

Masked Ball – In honour of Halloween season, Place Ville Marie is hosting a masked ball on October 28th on the 46th floor, with the 360 observatory deck. The dress code to this luxurious masked ball is a chic and mysterious costume for Halloween. On the observatory floor, you will have a unique experience of witnessing Montreal by night with the most breathtaking view of the city.

This exclusive halloween party is only open to people aged 18 and over. Their will also be a local artist playing music all night long. The event starts at 9.30 p.m on October 28th and the entrance to the event at Place Ville Marie will be through the main lobby (Robert Bourassa entrance). Tickets to this event are only 17.25$ and you can book yours now by clicking here. Access the Facebook event by clicking here and don’t forget to RSVP on Facebook.

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca