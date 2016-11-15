Massive car pile up on highway 401
In a video posted to YouTube, a massive pileup from collisions happened on Ontario’s Highway 401 on Saturday.
Almost 100 vehicles were affected. In this video, you can also see a transport truck losing control and crashing into the vehicles in front.
Environment Canada has said a snow band affected visibility and brought snow to the area.
Fortunately no one was killed in the crashes, but many were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
By: Nazaneen Baqizada – totimes.ca
