Mayor of Montreal: Electoral Debate

Electoral Debate -The city of Montreal and all of the candidates have been getting ready for the upcoming elections of the new mayor. You’ve probably seen many posters of different political parties taking part in this years election. Like for many important elections, the Chamber of Commerce of Montreal is hosting an electoral debate, which will include current mayor of Montreal, Denis Coderre, who is also running for re-election, as well as Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal.

The debate will take place at the Sheraton Centre in downtown Montreal on October 19th. The event will be hosted by François Cardinal, editor in chief and director of the “Debate” section of the daily newspaper La Presse. This debate will be a unique opportunity to secure your decision on a party or to discover and hear what other candidates have to offer. Whether you’ve made your decision or not, you will not want to mis this event.

To purchase tickets to the 2017 debate, click here, or call the following number: 514 871 4001. The event will start at 5:30 p.m and end at 8:30 p.m. Both Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante will focus the debate on futur plans they have for Montreal and how they see the city in years to come. After the debate, a networking cocktail will be held at the venue.

Facebook Event

Tickets

Need help to vote ? Click here.

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca