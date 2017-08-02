Meet Meaghan Sherriffs, Saint-Lazare’s Miss World Canada Candidate

Meaghan Sherriffs – Fifty-seven beautiful contestants flew from across Canada to compete for the Miss World Canada crown on July 22 in Toronto. Among them, was Saint-Lazare’s Meaghan Sherriffs. Unlike some of the other contestants, Sherriff had only a single whirlwind week to prepare.

Top Model Search Canada visited Montreal from July 4th through 9th. Meaghan signed up for the challenge, where she was asked if she was interested in competing for Miss World Canada. “They chose me!” she was thrilled for the opportunity. To be selected, Meaghan had to prove both her runway walk and general self presentation on stage.

“It was much like the Top Model Search,” Sherriffs said. Girls competed for city titles in their home provinces. Some had been in the running for weeks beforehand. When Sherriffs was granted her title of Miss Saint-Lazare, she had a week to find sponsors and prepare for the competition which was held at John W. H. Bassett Theatre in Toronto.

Preparation for the competition included endless choreography. “There’s a proper stance you have to have on stage,” she said. One foot at twelve, the other at two. Between learning two dance routines, and practicing their movement across the stage, the contestants didn’t have much time for anything else throughout the week.

When they weren’t rehearsing, the contestants were busy with public appearances. They visited Ripley’s Aquarium, for example, and appeared on Global for both afternoon and morning timeslots.

This year’s competition focused on “Beauty with a Purpose.” The contestants were directed to raise money for the charity partner, The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada. Aside from their sponsorships, one challenge had each girl write about a charity of their choice to raise awareness for causes dear to their hearts.

The competition also included a fashion show, swimsuit competition, question period, and an optional talent showcase. The girls did not know the results of their week-long labour until the night the competition aired—just like the rest of the country.

“Within the first ten minutes of the show, they cut out 37 girls,” Sherriffs said. “From the top 20, they chose the top 15, then the top 6.” The top 15 competed in the swimsuit competition; the top 6 in the question round.

The winner of Miss World Canada was 17-year-old Cynthia Menard from Embrun, Ontario.

“There were tears,” Sherriffs said. “I only had smiles for the girls because good for them! They got somewhere they wanted to be, and they were well-liked. It was fantastic. There was no jealousy whatsoever.”

Meaghan learned that the pageantry industry is not as most believe it to be. “I have never met so many helpful girls in my life,” she said. “For it to be a competition, I didn’t receive one cold shoulder the whole time. They are all so amazing.” The girls were even given the chance to vote for their own Miss Congeniality at the end of their week together.

While Meaghan prefers modelling over beauty pageants, she values her experience as a Miss World Canada Candidate. The girls, so eager to help, left a lasting impression on each other, even though it is a competition. “It was amazing to see how everyone pulled together. It didn’t feel like a competition in the least.”

If you don’t see Meaghan Sherriffs on the runway in the future, look for her in your veterinary clinics. “Your looks only last forever, so you need a backup plan,” she said. “Modelling would be a wonderful side gig, but I would love to go back to school for veterinary sciences. Animals are a passion of mine.”

Meaghan Sherriffs welcomes questions from any Quebec girls thinking of competing someday. While pageantry ultimately isn’t for her, she would love to share the experience.