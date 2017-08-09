Meet Mako the Anti-Social Loving Dog – Montreal Times Pet of the Week

Mako is a six-year old German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois mix – and she was a game changer for Donald Gallagher from Montreal, who adopted her from the SPCA when she was all of 8 weeks old. She is his first dog and has since changed his life.

“I went in just to have a look and instantly fell in love… and in the 6 years (after some careful consideration) I changed my life completely. I quit my job and become a certified dog trainer to help other people with their dogs,” he said. “And I started my own business.”

She is also quite dedicated to Donald.

“What makes her special is she is ‘my dog’. She’s anti-social and doesn’t care about anyone else… follows me around from room to room no matter who is there, couldn’t lose her if I tried… lol!”

Unlike most dogs, Mako does not want to make friends.

“She’s a sweetheart but will make it very obvious she has no interest in you!”

Mako likes her toys and especially anything that flies in the air is her favourite. She also loves to run around chasing things and is really ‘prey’ driven. As for food, well, it seems to be a deciding factor for her.

“I’m pretty sure she only tolerates me because I feed her… lol!”

She may indeed be somewhat unusual – but she has captured Donald’s heart and inspired him to take steps towards helping others – and that is what makes Mako the Pet of the Week!

