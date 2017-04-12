Mike Birbiglia coming to Just For Laughs #JFLMTL

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian and storyteller who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. Mike Birbiglia most recent shows, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix.

Mike Birbiglia has released four albums for Comedy Central Records, including My Secret Public Journal Live, which was named one of the “Best Comedy Albums of the Decade” by The Onion AV Club. In addition to performing live, Mike Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the acclaimed films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice. His book, Sleepwalk With Me and Other Painfully True Stories, was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize For American Humor.

As an actor, Mike Birbiglia has appeared on Orange is the New Black, Inside Amy Schumer, and Girls as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, and Popstar. Mike Birbiglia currently lives in Brooklyn with his wife Jen.

