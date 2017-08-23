The Minimalists are coming to Montreal – Learn to live outside the box

The Minimalists – Always fancied a clean aesthetic in your Montreal apartment? Minimalism could be your answer. There is a certain elegance and convenience to living a minimalist lifestyle. Joshua and Ryan are two minimalists who decided to walk away from their comfortable salary to embark on a journey which excludes compulsory consumption.

Their lives consist of living as simply as possible and avoid unnecessary consumerism that we have become accustomed to. They have written 3 books on this lifestyle and have a Netflix documentary which was voted #1 indie documentary of 2016. They’re now touring, and you can learn about their life changing story in Montreal!

They’ll be hosting a live talk about how they live as minimalists and will also host a live version of their podcast Ask The Minimalists. There are only a few tickets left, the regular ones are 34$ and the VIP tickets amount to 100$, which includes first row seating, a meet and greet and copies of their books and documentary.

This amazing opportunity to turn your life around will break the misconception of living as a minimalist and help you de-clutter your life and reduce any unnecessary consumerism. You’ll be able to see the use and beauty in what is only essential to you. By reducing you’ll add value to your life.

Where: Corona Theater 2490 Notre-Dame Ouest H3J 1N5

When: September 2nd 8pm to 11pm

How much: 34$ or 100$ (grab your tickets fast, there are only a few left)

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/222318611602107/?active_tab=discussion